IND vs IRE 2023, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Ireland match?

India beat Ireland by two runs (DLS method) in yesterday’s T20I match at The Village in Dublin. With the win, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India held Ireland to 139/7 as Jasprit Bumrah (2/24), Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) came up with impressive bowling efforts. In the chase, India were 47/2 in 6.5 overs when rain prevented further play.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 23) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19* off 16) added 46 runs before the visitors lost two wickets off consecutive deliveries. Jaiswal miscued a pull off Craig Young, while Tilak Varma was caught down leg for a golden duck. India, however, clinched a close win since they were slightly ahead of the par score when rain intervened.

Earlier, Barry McCarthy smashed a brilliant 51* off 33 balls as Ireland recovered from 31/5 to post 139/7 after being sent into bat. McCarthy hammered four fours and as many sixes as Ireland scored 53 runs in their last five overs.

Before McCarthy’s carnage, Bumrah marked his return to international cricket with two wickets in the first over. He knocked over Andy Balbirnie (4) with a full delivery that seamed in and took the outside edge on its way to the stumps. Lorcan Tucker (0) was then caught behind attempting a ramp. Another ramp gone wrong gave Krishna his maiden T20I wicket on debut as Harry Tector (9) spooned a simple catch.

Ireland suffered another big blow when their skipper Paul Stirling (11) was cleaned up by a googly from Bishnoi. The hosts had lost half their side by the seventh over as George Dockrell (1) was caught at cover off Krishna’s bowling.

Curtis Campher steadied the innings with 39 off 33 balls, while Mark Adair chipped in with a run-a-ball 16 before being trapped lbw by Bishnoi. However, it was McCarthy’s knock that undoubtedly stood out. He slapped the first six of the innings, launching Bishnoi for a maximum over long-on. Fifteen runs came in the 17th over bowled by Krishna as McCarthy hammered two fours and a six.

Arshdeep Singh, who ended Campher’s resistance with a yorker proved expensive at the death yet again. He was carted for 22 runs in the last over as McCarthy signed off with a four and two maximums, the second one off the last ball of the innings also bringing up his maximum.

India vs Ireland 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 1st T20I?

Bumrah, Krishna and Bishnoi excelled with the ball for the Men in Blue.

For Ireland, McCarthy struck a terrific fifty, while Young claimed two wickets in two balls.

Bumrah was named Player of the Match on his comeback for figures of 2/24.