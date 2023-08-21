IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Ireland match?

India beat Ireland by 33 runs in yesterday’s T20I match at The Village in Dublin. Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 185/5, with good contributions from the top and middle order. The bowlers also impressed, restricting Ireland to 152/8. With the win, India clinched the T20I series with a game in hand.

Andrew Balbirnie (72 off 51) top-scored for Ireland with a fantastic knock, but Jasprit Bumrah (2/15), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/37) combined to hurt Ireland’s progress.

The hosts got off to a disastrous start in the chase, losing three wickets for 28 runs inside the powerplay. Krishna dismissed Paul Stirling (0) and Lorcan Tucker (0) with well-directed short balls in the third over.

Harry Tector (7) was then knocked over by a googly from Bishnoi. Curtis Campher (18) was the next to go. He spliced a catch off a reverse-sweep from the leg-spinner to backward point as Ireland slid to 63/4 at the halfway stage.

Balbirnie single-handedly kept the fight alive for Ireland, smacking five fours and four sixes. His fine knock ended when he nicked a full delivery from Arshdeep Singh after launching the left-arm pacer for a maximum. Mark Adair clubbed Krishna for a couple of sixes, but it was too little too late.

Gaikwad smashes fifty as India post 185/5

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up an impressive 185/5 on the board. The Men in Blue lost two wickets inside the powerplay - Yashasvi Jaiswal (18) and Tilak Varma (1) both perished miscuing short balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 off 43) and Sanju Samson (40 off 26) lifted India with a third-wicket stand of 71.

Samson was severe on Josh Little, clubbing him for three fours and a six in the 11th over. He perished soon after, dragging a short and white delivery from Ben White onto the stumps. Gaikwad took on the leggie in the next over, slamming the bowler for a four and a six.

Gaikwad’s knock ended when he was foxed by a slower one from Barry McCarthy and skied the ball. Rinku Singh (38 off 21) and Shivam Dube (22* off 16) provided the final flourish for India, adding 55 for the fifth wicket at a rapid pace.

Rinku slammed McCarthy for a four and two sixes in the penultimate over, Dube then hammered consecutive maximums off Adair in the last over.

India vs Ireland 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd T20I?

Gaikwad top-scored for India with an impressive half-century, while Rinku and Samson played aggressive knocks. With the ball, Bumrah stood out with 2/15 even as Krishna and Bishnoi also claimed two scalps each.

For Ireland, McCarthy claimed two wickets, while Balbirnie scored a fantastic 72.

Rinku was named Player of the Match for his whirlwind 38 off only 21 balls.