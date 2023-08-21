Cricket

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Ireland match?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Aug 21, 2023 00:00 IST
India vs Ireland
India eased to victory in the second T20I. (Pic: BCCI)

India beat Ireland by 33 runs in yesterday’s T20I match at The Village in Dublin. Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 185/5, with good contributions from the top and middle order. The bowlers also impressed, restricting Ireland to 152/8. With the win, India clinched the T20I series with a game in hand.

Andrew Balbirnie (72 off 51) top-scored for Ireland with a fantastic knock, but Jasprit Bumrah (2/15), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/37) combined to hurt Ireland’s progress.

The hosts got off to a disastrous start in the chase, losing three wickets for 28 runs inside the powerplay. Krishna dismissed Paul Stirling (0) and Lorcan Tucker (0) with well-directed short balls in the third over.

Harry Tector (7) was then knocked over by a googly from Bishnoi. Curtis Campher (18) was the next to go. He spliced a catch off a reverse-sweep from the leg-spinner to backward point as Ireland slid to 63/4 at the halfway stage.

Balbirnie single-handedly kept the fight alive for Ireland, smacking five fours and four sixes. His fine knock ended when he nicked a full delivery from Arshdeep Singh after launching the left-arm pacer for a maximum. Mark Adair clubbed Krishna for a couple of sixes, but it was too little too late.

Gaikwad smashes fifty as India post 185/5

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up an impressive 185/5 on the board. The Men in Blue lost two wickets inside the powerplay - Yashasvi Jaiswal (18) and Tilak Varma (1) both perished miscuing short balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 off 43) and Sanju Samson (40 off 26) lifted India with a third-wicket stand of 71.

Samson was severe on Josh Little, clubbing him for three fours and a six in the 11th over. He perished soon after, dragging a short and white delivery from Ben White onto the stumps. Gaikwad took on the leggie in the next over, slamming the bowler for a four and a six.

Gaikwad’s knock ended when he was foxed by a slower one from Barry McCarthy and skied the ball. Rinku Singh (38 off 21) and Shivam Dube (22* off 16) provided the final flourish for India, adding 55 for the fifth wicket at a rapid pace.

Rinku slammed McCarthy for a four and two sixes in the penultimate over, Dube then hammered consecutive maximums off Adair in the last over.

India vs Ireland 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd T20I?

Gaikwad top-scored for India with an impressive half-century, while Rinku and Samson played aggressive knocks. With the ball, Bumrah stood out with 2/15 even as Krishna and Bishnoi also claimed two scalps each.

For Ireland, McCarthy claimed two wickets, while Balbirnie scored a fantastic 72.

Rinku was named Player of the Match for his whirlwind 38 off only 21 balls.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
