"It wasn't about danger or umpire's vision but about non-striker" - FC umpire on confusion between Ashwin & Nitin Menon

There was a heated discussion between Ravichandran Ashwin and umpire Nitin Menon on Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Ajinkya Rahane, standing in as captain in the absence of the rested Virat Kohli, also joined the debate as the three had a long chat.

What led to the argument was Ashwin bowling around the wicket to Kane Williamson, moving across the stumps while delivering the ball and then walking past Tom Latham at the non-striker's end.

There was speculation that the argument was because of Ashwin walking on to the danger area, but replays showed that that wasn't the case.

He was also not seen to be obstructing the umpire's view.

Sunaina Gosh @Sunainagosh7 Ashwin argues with umpire Nitin Menon Ashwin argues with umpire Nitin Menon https://t.co/R5qMxyeDi0

Speaking to Indian Express, a First-Class umpire offered some clarity into what the issue was. He said that Ashwin was blocking the non-striker and if there was an opportunity for a run, it may have led to a collision.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the umpire said:

“It comes under fair play and the umpire has every right to do that. It’s basically common sense. Twice, at least, we saw Ashwin sort of amble across after releasing the ball. He didn’t exactly hurry to get off the path. In case there was a single opportunity, there would have been a collision.”

The umpire said that Ashwin continued to bowl similarly, but was seen getting off the pitch in a more hurried manner after the discussion with Nitin Menon.

“That tells me that it wasn’t about danger area or umpire’s vision but about non-striker. The non striker can’t stand on the other side, as he then would be actually obstructing the vision of his partner on strike. As Ashwin’s run up would be from right behind him. He can of course go and stand near the square-leg but considering the green grass all around, it wouldn’t be sensible," the umpire said.

Ravichandran Ashwin gives India first breakthrough against New Zealand

After a stunning opening partnership from New Zealand, Ravichandran Ashin got India their first breakthrough.

Ashwin had Will Young caught behind for 89 to break a 151-run stand between him and Tom Latham.

It was a good low catch by KS Bharat to send the opener packing just 11 runs short of his maiden Test century.

Umesh Yadav then trapped Kane Williamson LBW on the brink of lunch for 18.

Axar Patel then got the wickets of Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in successive overs to leave New Zealand at 218/4.

He also dismissed Tom Latham for 95 and then Ravindra Jadeja castled Rachin Ravindra. New Zealand were 243/6 at Tea on Day 3.

India had scored 345 after opting to bat, thanks to a century on Test debut by Shreyas Iyer and fifties from Shubman Gill and Jadeja.

Edited by Parimal