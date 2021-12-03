Mayank Agarwal ton lifts hosts after Ajaz Patel's big strikes in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Team India opener Mayank Agarwal struck his fourth Test hundred as the hosts recovered from 80 for 3 to end Day 1 of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand at 221 for 4. At Stumps, Agarwal was unbeaten on 120 while Wriddhiman Saha (25*) was giving him company with another sedate knock.

After Ajaz Patel’s (4/73) triple strike reduced India to 80 for 3, Agarwal, who might not have played if Ajinkya Rahane was fit, led India’s fightback. The under-pressure opener reached his half-century just before tea and carried on to reach three figures in the last session.

Although Patel was on a high having taken three big scalps of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, Agarwal swung him for consecutive boundaries early in the post-Tea session. He also launched William Somerville for a six over long-off. In the off-spinner’s next over, Agarwal lofted him over extra cover and swept him to fine leg for consecutive fours.

Patel kept New Zealand in the hunt as Shreyas Iyer (18) inside-edged the left-arm spinner and was caught behind. Agarwal found good company in Saha as he approached his century. The opener got there in some style, with a beautiful cover drive off Daryl Mitchell for four. Just before Stumps, Agarwal danced down the track and deposited Patel into the stands over long-off.

Earlier, India collapsed spectacularly from 80 for no loss to 80 for 3 in the first session of the second Test. After a damp outfield delayed the start of play by more than two hours, Agarwal and Shubman Gill got the hosts off to a solid start.

New Zealand, led by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson, had to wait till the 28th over to get the first breakthrough. Just a ball after Tom Blundell missed Gill’s stumping off Patel’s bowling, the left-arm spinner had the Indian opener caught at slip for 44. Patel flighted one and forced an edge off Gill that settled into the safe hands of Ross Taylor.

With the first ball of his next over, Patel rapped Pujara on the pads with a looped up delivery. New Zealand went for a review after the on-field decision was given not out. Pujara survived the DRS call, only to be cleaned up next delivery for a five-ball duck. The batter charged down the track and was completely beaten by a beauty that pitched on leg and hit off.

Team India captain Virat Kohli dismissed in controversial fashion

Kohli marked his return to Test cricket with a four-ball duck in what was a hugely debatable lbw decision. Kohli went on the front foot and was hit in front of the stumps. The ball was undoubtedly going on to hit the wickets.

The on-field umpire gave the decision out but replays showed that both bat and pad involved. However, they were almost in simultaneous contact with each other. As a result, the third umpire did not have 'conclusive' evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

Following Kohli’s dismissal, India were in big trouble. But Agarwal battled hard and brought up a well-deserved half-century. Thanks to his efforts, India went to Tea at 111 for 3, with the first-Test hero Shreyas (7*) giving him company.

Gill, Agarwal defiant before Patel strikes

After Kohli won the toss on his return to the Test team, Gill and Agarwal applied themselves to keep Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson at bay. Gill got off to an attractive start, crunching Jamieson for three fours in the second over of the day.

Agarwal then got off the mark by driving Southee between midwicket and mid-on. The Indian openers negotiated the first hour without much trouble as India went to drinks at 30 for no loss.

Gill continued to find the boundaries, while Agarwal charged down the track and lofted Patel for a six over mid-off. The 50-run stand between the openers came up in the 19th over. Joining Agarwal, Gill too danced down the track and dismissed Somerville for a maximum.

The boundaries kept flowing until Patel applied the brakes with a triple strike. Agarwal, though, ensured India had the upper hand by the close of play on Day 1, in which 70 overs were bowled.

