"You are anyway not making any" - Ravichandran Ashwin's cheeky retort to Nitin Menon caught on stump mic during 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious conversation with on-field umpire Nitin Menon during the first India-New Zealand Test has gone viral on social media.

Nitin Menon, who has struggled to get lbw and caught-behind decisions right in Kanpur, was involved in an animated exchange with the spinner in the 73rd over. Ravichandran Ashwin opted to bowl with a diagonal run-up in the over, trotting in front of the umpire and then the non-striker while delivering the ball.

This seemed to not only obstruct the umpire's vision slightly but also disturb the non-striker, Tom Latham. Nitin Menon had a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin which looked slightly heated on the television. He then called up skipper Ajinkya Rahane, too, discussing the issue with both between the overs.

Here some fans heard bits of these conversations on the stump mic and uploaded them on Twitter. Nitin Menon was apparently heard saying

"You are obstructing my vision."

Rahane replied:

"He's not running on to the danger area (of the pitch)."

The umpire then said:

"I can't make the lbw calls."

Ashwin cheekily replied:

"You are anyway not making any."

Ravichandran Ashwin was also heard saying,

"That it is fine if you aren't able to give a verdict, I will use DRS because this angle is helping me bowl better. It's your problem, and not my problem."

On-air commentators also reported that Indian head coach Rahul Dravid had met the match referee and his former teammate Javagal Srinath about the same. Their conversation was undisclosed, but Ravichandran Ashwin dropped the diagonal run-up in the next over and went back to his more orthodox methods.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav's wickets give respite to India in the first session

Overcoming the poor umpiring, Ravichandran Ashwin took the wicket of Will Young in the session, getting the opener out on 89.

He was brilliant after the dismissal as well and the pressure built on both ends by him and Ravindra Jadeja helped Umesh Yadav get the prized wicket of Kane Williamson (18) just before Lunch.

New Zealand went to the break at 197/2, still 148 runs behind India's total.

Edited by Samya Majumdar