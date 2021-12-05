"He can challenge Muralitharan's record if he remains fit" - Sanjay Bangar on R Ashwin continuing his wicket-taking spree

Sanjay Bangar believes R Ashwin could break Muttiah Muralitharan's record tally of Test wickets if he remains fit for a considerable while.

Ashwin became India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests in the first match against New Zealand, surpassing Harbhajan Singh's tally. He has snared seven wickets thus far in the ongoing second Test and is just eight short of Kapil Dev's total.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar was asked about R Ashwin requiring just one more scalp to achieve a tally of 300 Test wickets at home. He responded:

"He can challenge Muralitharan's record if he remains fit for a long time because Muttiah Muralitharan has himself said that if someone can break his record, it is Ravichandran Ashwin."

The former India all-rounder added that R Ashwin's career has seen an upswing lately, with him making a comeback to India's T20I team as well. Bangar elaborated:

"The way he bowls and bowls the long spells and we have seen of late that it is his second wing because he has made a comeback in T20 cricket as well. He has concentrated more on his off-spin while playing Test cricket. So I feel the indications are good that he might cross that milestone as well."

ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 @ComeOn_Sports



350 - Kumble

299 - Ashwin*

265 - Harbhajan



Most Test wkts in Wankhade, Stadium:



38 - Kumble

37 - Ashwin*

28 - Kapil Dev



Ashwin need 1 more wicket to take 300 Test wickets in home & to be joint-highest wicket taker in Tests at Wankhade.



#INDvsNZ Most Test wkts in Ind soil:350 - Kumble299 - Ashwin*265 - HarbhajanMost Test wkts in Wankhade, Stadium:38 - Kumble37 - Ashwin*28 - Kapil DevAshwin need 1 more wicket to take 300 Test wickets in home & to be joint-highest wicket taker in Tests at Wankhade. Most Test wkts in Ind soil:350 - Kumble299 - Ashwin*265 - HarbhajanMost Test wkts in Wankhade, Stadium: 38 - Kumble37 - Ashwin*28 - Kapil DevAshwin need 1 more wicket to take 300 Test wickets in home & to be joint-highest wicket taker in Tests at Wankhade.#INDvsNZ

It might require a herculean effort from R Ashwin, who has 426 wickets at the moment, to overhaul Muralitharan's tally of 800 scalps. Anil Kumble's mark of 619 Test wickets might be a more realistic target, although that could also be a tall ask.

"It's incredible" - Aakash Chopra on R Ashwin reaching the 50-wicket mark in Tests this year

R Ashwin has scalped 51 wickets thus far in 2021 [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was also asked about R Ashwin becoming the first bowler to breach the 50-wicket mark in Tests this year. He replied:

"It's incredible because there were four Test matches in between where he didn't play at all. He did not play the Brisbane Test as well because he was injured. He has taken 50 wickets in a year even after missing five matches."

While highlighting R Ashwin's value in the Indian team, the former India opener concluded by predicting a five-wicket haul from the off-spinner in New Zealand's second innings. Chopra said:

"So you will have to bow before his stature in the team. He does a fantastic job, picks up wickets. I feel he will take a five-wicket haul tomorrow as well."

parthiv patel @parthiv9 #NZvsInd Batsmen often talk about 💯 but for #Ashwin even a ‘50’ is special! No Indian has taken 50 wickets in a year in Test cricket - more than him! Such 50 is superb. #NZvIND Batsmen often talk about 💯 but for #Ashwin even a ‘50’ is special! No Indian has taken 50 wickets in a year in Test cricket - more than him! Such 50 is superb.#NZvIND #NZvsInd https://t.co/Y125ZnRm5U

Ashwin (51 scalps) leads Shaheen Shah Afridi (44) and Hasan Ali (39) in the wicket-taking charts this year. The wily off-spinner, who is playing just his eighth Test of the year, has an exceptional average of 16.41 in 2021 and has taken three five-wicket hauls.

