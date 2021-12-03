Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious post after Virat Kohli wins toss in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared a funny clip after Team India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

After a delay of a couple of hours due to damp conditions, Kohli walked out to toss at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Luckily for India, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.

Reacting after the Indian captain won the toss, Jaffer shared a humorous clip on Twitter and captioned it:

“Virat Kohli entering the dressing room after winning the toss. #INDvNZ.”

Kohli has not enjoyed great luck with the coin. He lost two crucial tosses during the T20 World Cup 2021. As a result, India had to bat first in challenging conditions against both Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Mumbai Test marks Kohli’s return to international cricket after a brief break. He was given rest during the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis as well as the first Test in Kanpur, which ended in a thrilling draw.

India are missing the services of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test, all of whom picked up injuries during the first Test. New Zealand are also without their regular skipper Kane Williamson, whose elbow injury has flared up again.

While Kohli has replaced Rahane, Jayant Yadav has come in for Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj has replaced Ishant. For the Kiwis, Daryl Mitchell has come in for Williamson while Tom Latham is leading the team.

“Important to refresh mentally” - Virat Kohli

Speaking ahead of the Mumbai Test, Kohli admitted that it is vital for players to be given breaks under the current circumstances, where cricketers are constantly staying in bio-bubbles.

At a pre-match press conference, Kohli explained:

“Important to refresh mentally. To practice in a place where we didn't have a structured environment or with no cameras makes a huge difference. To maintain the quality we must consider such things. Managing workload is more important from the mental point of view."

The Indian captain added:

"I want to give my best, do the best possible thing for the team in a particular position. I take a lot of pride in doing that. It is all about putting in the hard yards. At the end of the day, you walk on the field knowing you are prepared fully."

33-year-old Kohli has not scored an international century in over two years. However, the last time he played a Test at Wankhede in 2016, he smashed a double hundred against England.

