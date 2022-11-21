IND vs NZ 2022: "Wasting talent like Sanju Samson" - Danish Kaneria expresses displeasure over India's team selection

Danish Kaneria has stated that the Indian team management must provide consistent opportunities to players like Sanju Samson, especially in T20Is.

The former leg spinner claimed that Team India aren't taking steps in the right direction by benching Samson. He feels that the wicketkeeper-batter deserves more chances, given that he could also be a potential candidate for captaincy down the line.

Kaneria made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel following Hardik Pandya and Co.'s 65-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday, November 20. He said:

"India are wasting talent like Sanju Samson by making him sit on the bench. He is a fantastic batter who is capable of carrying the team on his shoulders. The team management must keep an eye on the future.

"Samson could be a very good choice to lead India at some stage. He should be given consistent opportunities now."

Notably, Samson wasn't included in the Men in Blue's playing XI for the second T20I. He was also one of the notable absentees from the team's squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The 28-year-old's last appearance in T20Is came during India's five-match T20I series against West Indies earlier this year. He played two matches in the series, mustering 45 runs.

"Rohit Sharma failed to utilise Deepak Hooda well" - Danish Kaneria on the Indian all-rounder not bowling during T20 World Cup 2022

Kaneria went on to add how skipper Rohit Sharma didn't do justice to Deepak Hooda's talent, not giving him a single over during his solitary appearance against South Africa at the T20 World Cup.

He noted how Hooda made a significant impact with the ball when he finally got a chance against New Zealand in the second T20I. The former cricketer suggested that players should be given a fair chance to prove their worth.

On this, the ex-cricketer said:

"Rohit Sharma failed to utilise Deepak Hooda well. He didn't give him a single over when he was a part of the playing XI. Players need to be given a fair chance. We saw how, when he got the opportunity to bowl, he picked up four wickets."

Hooda was impressive with the ball against the Kiwis, picking up four wickets in the encounter. He will next be seen in action during the third and final fixture of the series in Napier on Tuesday, November 22.

