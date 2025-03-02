IND vs NZ: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and New Zealand’s last match in 2025 Champions Trophy

India will take on New Zealand in their final group stage Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The two teams have already qualified for the semifinals following back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan. Both teams will be keen to finish atop Group A points table heading into the last four.

Ad

The Men in Blue and the Blackcaps had last locked horns in the Champions Trophy during a warmup game in 2017. India emerged victorious by 45 runs via the DLS method.

The two teams have only faced off once in an official Champions Trophy fixture, the final of the 2000 edition. The Kiwis beat India by four wickets to win the second edition of the tournament.

Batting first, the Sourav Ganguly led side posted 264/6 in 50 overs. Skipper Ganguly led from the front, scoring 117 runs off 130 balls, a knock laced with four maximums and nine boundaries. The southpaw stitched a 141-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar for the opening wicket. Tendulkar chipped in with 69 off 83 deliveries. Scott Styris emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Kiwis, picking up two wickets.

Ad

Trending

India vs New Zealand 2000 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, the Blackcaps achieved the target with two balls to spare. Chris Cairns scored an unbeaten 102 off 113 deliveries, comprising two sixes and eight boundaries. He stitched a 122-run partnership with Chris Harris (46 off 72) for the sixth wicket before taking his team over the line. Venkatesh Prasad bagged three wickets, while Anil Kumble scalped two.

Ad

IND vs NZ 2000 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

Overall, India lead New Zealand by 60-50 in head-to-head ODI clashes. They have also played out seven no results and one tie.

Ad

India's scorecard from their last Champions Trophy match

Rohit Sharma and Co. beat Pakistan by six wickets in their last Champions Trophy 2025 outing on February 23.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel top scored with 62 runs off 76 balls, comprising five boundaries. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in with 46 off 77 deliveries. The duo stitched together a 104-run partnership to recover the Men in Green from 47/2. Kushdil Shah provided the late surge, scoring 38 off 39 to help Pakistan cross 240.

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web for Pakistan batters, returning with figures of 3/40 in his nine overs. Hardik Pandya also bagged two wickets.

IND vs PAK 2025 CT scorecard. [Pic credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, the Men in Blue achieved the target with 45 balls to spare. Virat Kohli delivered in the high-octane clash, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 111. This was his 82nd international century. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill chipped in with 56 (67) and 46 (52), respectively. Shaheen Afridi starred with the ball for Pakistan with two wickets but conceded 74 runs in his eight overs.

Ad

IND vs PAK 2025 CT scorecard. [Pic credits: Sportskeeda]

New Zealand's scorecard from their last Champions Trophy game

Mitchell Santner’s Kiwis beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their last Champions Trophy 2025 contest in Rawalpindi on February 24.

Ad

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 236/9 in 50 overs. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto led by example, scoring 77 off 110 with the help of nine boundaries. Jaker Ali also chipped in with 45 off 55, while Rishad Hossain and Tanzid Hasan contributed 26 (25) and run-a-ball 24, respectively.

Michael Bracewell starred with the ball for the Blackcaps, returning with career-best figures of 4/26, while Will O’Rourke picked up two wickets.

NZ vs BAN 2025 CT scorecard. [Pic credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, New Zealand chased down the target in 46.1 overs. Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat, scoring 112 off 105 deliveries, a knock featuring one maximum and 12 boundaries. Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips also chipped in with 55 (76), 30 (45) and 21*(28), respectively. Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain bagged one wicket each for the Tigers.

Ad

NZ vs BAN 2025 CT scorecard. [Pic credits: Sportskeeda]

Follow Sportskeeda for Champions Trophy 2025 live score and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news