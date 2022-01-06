"There are no excuses" - Aakash Chopra criticizes Rishabh Pant for his dismissal in the 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has lambasted Rishabh Pant for playing a "reckless" shot to get dismissed in India's second innings of the Johannesburg Test against South Africa.

Pant walked out to bat on Day 3 when Team India had lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the space of a few deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter played an ungainly shot to be dismissed for a duck to put the visitors behind the eight ball.

While reflecting on Pant's dismissal in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra questioned the need for the shot he played. He said:

"It is a very big question. Pant came, he got beaten, then got hit by a bouncer and there was a little chat as well. Then he stepped out and tried to play a big shot, outside edge and Pant was dismissed for zero. There are no excuses. Everyone can get out, you will score runs only if you play shots but was that shot required?"

The former India opener criticized Pant for not playing as per the demands of the situation. Chopra explained:

"In my opinion, there are two non-negotiables in international cricket. One, you must always respect the team's situation and then the conditions of the pitch, you should respect that as well. If you don't respect both these things, you are not doing your team any favor."

Pant jumped down the track off the third delivery he faced from Kagiso Rabada and played a wild slog. He only managed to get an edge and was caught behind the wickets by Kyle Verreynne.

"The best-case scenario is that Rishabh Pant would have hit a six" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant has flattered to deceive in Test cricket of late

Aakash Chopra added that Rishabh Pant let the team down when they relied on him to deliver. He elaborated:

"The best-case scenario is that he would have hit a six. What would have happened because of that? Rabada was in a very good spell, you have already lost two of your main players - Pujara and Rahane and the team was in a slight spot of bother. We are still far away from 200. Pant - we are banking on you."

While acknowledging that Pant will learn from his mistakes, the renowned commentator concluded by terming it a reckless shot by the 24-year-old. Chopra observed:

"He plays a big shot and gets out. He is young and will learn, there is no doubt about that. But if you lose this match, you will have the thought in your mind that if you could have played a little more, you could have got 25 more runs. You can file this as a reckless shot. My way or the highway looks good when you have scored runs."

Pant has averaged just 19.23 with the bat in the last seven Tests he has played. The team management will expect a slightly more responsible approach from the dashing cricketer, especially since they tend to play with five frontline bowlers and bat him at No. 6.

