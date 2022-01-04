"The team management will run out of patience" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara failing again

Aakash Chopra believes the Indian team management might run out of patience if Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara don't make a significant contribution in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test.

Pujara and Rahane failed to deliver once again in India's first innings of the second Test against South Africa. While the former managed a mere three runs, the latter was dismissed for a golden duck.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra painted a gloomy future for Rahane and Pujara if they don't play a substantial knock in the second innings. He said:

"Pujara and Rahane - same story once again. I think both of them are on thin ice. Both are dear to all of us, we have a lot of respect for these two players, but there is one more innings - the next innings of this match. If they score runs, they will be able to save their places else the next Test match, the team management will run out of patience."

The former India opener highlighted that Hanuma Vihari cannot be left out again and Shreyas Iyer is waiting in the wings. Chopra observed:

"There is a possibility that one out of the two can definitely go out because Shreyas Iyer is sitting out after scoring a century. I will not touch Hanuma Vihari at all because if you keep dropping after one-one match, everyone will say you give them so many chances and leave me out after one chance."

Vihari looked comfortable in the middle during his 20-run knock in India's first innings. Iyer, who was supposedly ruled out of the Johannesburg Test due to a stomach bug, has already showcased his credentials with an outstanding debut against New Zealand.

"They are playing short balls on the front foot" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara's technical issues

Ajinkya Rahane has tended to poke at deliveries outside the off-stump

Aakash Chopra also pinpointed the technical deficiencies of Rahane and Pujara. He explained:

"The biggest problem is that they are playing short balls on the front foot. If you see the lengths of those deliveries, it is telling that you should play them off the back foot, use the bounce, go deep in the crease and play shots off the back foot."

The 44-year-old also explained the root causes of the duo's dismissals on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test. Chopra pointed out:

"Rahane was too far forward and Pujara was stuck in the middle, no one went back. Pujara's hands are very low, so the ball hits the shoulder or the inside edge of the bat due to extra bounce. Rahane made a front foot press, the ball was quite far and he just poked at it. The height at which the ball was, there was no way he could have scored. So it is a problem."

Both Pujara and Rahane have certainly looked ill at ease in the middle of late. Their footwork has been tentative and they have proved easy meat for the opposition bowlers.

