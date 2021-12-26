"I will not play Rahane even if you play six batters" - Aakash Chopra picks India's playing XI for the 1st Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Team India playing XI for the first Test against South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane, who is no longer the Indian Test vice-captain, failed to make the team.

Rahane has endured a horrendous run with the bat since his match-defining century against Australia in last year's Boxing Day Test. Consequently, KL Rahul has been named Virat Kohli's deputy for the series ahead of him, even in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra cast his vote for Hanuma Vihari ahead of Rahane as the sixth batter in the lineup. He reasoned:

"The biggest question for the Indian team is how many batters to play. I will not play Rahane even if you play six batters. I am going with Hanuma Vihari because you had sent him to South Africa, just to get some form and to get acclimatized, and he scored runs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Shreyas Iyer grabbed his opportunity with both hands during the home series against New Zealand. Aakash Chopra observed:

"You gave Shreyas Iyer a debut and he made a century and a fifty and consolidated his position. Rahane, of course, is the senior guy but he is no longer the vice-captain. I would like to play six batters, and I would like to play Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari."

Aakash Chopra also picked the side India should field in the encounter. He said:

"In my opinion, the team should be Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, three fast bowlers - Shami, Bumrah and Siraj."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "It is a very very Difficult decison. Ajinkya Rahane has played Crucial knocks for India including the one in Melbourne or Lord's recently. He has been a key player for us. Shreyas Iyer has taken his chances. Hanuma Vihari has also done the same for us." - KL Rahul (In press) "It is a very very Difficult decison. Ajinkya Rahane has played Crucial knocks for India including the one in Melbourne or Lord's recently. He has been a key player for us. Shreyas Iyer has taken his chances. Hanuma Vihari has also done the same for us." - KL Rahul (In press)

It would certainly be unfair on Vihari if he is ignored for the Centurion Test against South Africa. He fought through pain to help India draw the Sydney Test against Australia and was ignored for the New Zealand series just so he could get used to the South African conditions.

"If you want to play five bowlers, you will have to play Shardul Thakur" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Shardul Thakur has to play if India plays five bowlers

Aakash Chopra picked Team India's likely bowling lineup if they opt to play five frontline bowlers. He stated:

"KL Rahul said they want to play five bowlers. If you want to play five bowlers, you will play Shami, Bumrah, Siraj, you will have to play Shardul Thakur - you cannot go with two spinners, and Ravichandran Ashwin."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns KL Rahul (in Press) said "Workload can be managed easily when you have 5 bowlers in the side, every team wants to pick 20 wickets to win a Test and we have used that tactic and helped us to win the match we have played in away conditions". KL Rahul (in Press) said "Workload can be managed easily when you have 5 bowlers in the side, every team wants to pick 20 wickets to win a Test and we have used that tactic and helped us to win the match we have played in away conditions".

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Shreyas Iyer will surely have to be part of the playing XI if Virat Kohli goes with just five specialist batters. Aakash Chopra explained:

"If you play with five batters, Shreyas Iyer has to play, You don't want to go with any batter who is short of form. Rahul has also not played cricket for a long time - he is coming completely out of the cold. Mayank Agarwal - overseas record is not that good. Pujara - there is a consistency issue. Virat Kohli has not scored big runs for a long time. Rishabh Pant also coming out of the cold."

Aakash Chopra's preferred Indian XI:

Also Read Article Continues below

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ajinkya Rahane be part of India's playing XI? Yes No 34 votes so far