"The selection is going to be very interesting" - Harbhajan Singh feels this is India's best chance to beat South Africa

Harbhajan Singh feels it will be a tough task for the selectors to choose the Indian Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The Indian team is scheduled to play a three-Test series in the Rainbow Nation, with the first match starting on December 26. The selectors are likely to name the squad for the tour in the next few days.

While reflecting on the probable squad in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh highlighted that the selection could draw eyeballs. He said:

"The selection is going to be very interesting because if KL Rahul is fit, he will definitely be in the team. And Rohit Sharma, about whom it is being said that he will be made the vice-captain in Test cricket. If he comes, the batting becomes stronger."

The former India cricketer pointed out that Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill present excellent backup options for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the top of the order. Harbhajan Singh elaborated:

"Along with that, Mayank Agarwal coming in form is a very good thing. Shubman Gill got good starts, made 47 in the second innings but could not make big runs. But a great prospect, so I feel he will continue in the team."

Harbhajan Singh added that Ajinkya Rahane's place in the Indian team might be in danger, with Shreyas Iyer excelling on his debut. He observed:

"If we talk about the middle order, Shreyas Iyer has shown his might. So will Ajinkya Rahane be able to make his place in the team? Along with him, Suryakumar Yadav - who was in the backup plan, we will have to see if he remains in the team."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "According to me, Ajinkya Rahane cannot play in the first Test match against South Africa. Continuity is very important, so I will play Shreyas Iyer." - VVS Laxman (On Star Sports) "According to me, Ajinkya Rahane cannot play in the first Test match against South Africa. Continuity is very important, so I will play Shreyas Iyer." - VVS Laxman (On Star Sports)

Apart from the aforementioned players, Hanuma Vihari should also make it into the Indian squad as a middle-order batter. The 28-year-old was distinctly unlucky not to be a part of India's squad for the New Zealand series and has given a good account of himself in the ongoing India A tour of South Africa.

Harbhajan Singh on India's likely picks in the bowling department

Harbhajan Singh feels Shardul Thakur will be an important cog in the wheel in South Africa

Harbhajan Singh also named the bowlers who could make it to India's Test squad. He stated:

"India's bowling - Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. And along with them, Thakur will make a comeback in Test cricket because you will need a seamer in South Africa who can bat as well. In the spin department, you will see R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for sure. Along with them, Axar Patel might be kept as the third spinner."

Debdutt Podikkol @DPodikkol Most Wickets by an Indian pacer in 2021

28: Mohammed Siraj

25: Jasprit Bumrah

15: Mohammed Shami



[Tests] Most Wickets by an Indian pacer in 202128: Mohammed Siraj25: Jasprit Bumrah15: Mohammed Shami[Tests] https://t.co/kilboGIXuZ

The 41-year-old also reckons that this is the visitors' best chance to win a Test series in South Africa. Harbhajan Singh reasoned:

"I feel this is the best chance for India to beat South Africa in South Africa because if I talk about their team, it is not as strong as they used to be. Even a few years ago when AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis were playing, they have never let India win there."

Team India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa. They will hope to do so this time around but it will largely depend on how their batting fares on the seamer-friendly tracks they are likely to encounter.

Edited by Sai Krishna

