"I hope Ajinkya Rahane is given another chance in Cape Town" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh hopes Team India will persist with Ajinkya Rahane for the third and final Test against South Africa.

Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck in India's first innings of the Johannesburg Test. However, he bounced back in the second essay to score an enterprising half-century which helped Team India set a decent fourth-innings target for the Proteas.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh expressed hope that Rahane does not have to make way for Virat Kohli for the Cape Town Test against South Africa. He said:

"The good thing that happened in the Johannesburg Test was that runs came from Ajinkya Rahane's bat in the second innings. I hope Ajinkya Rahane is given another chance in Cape Town. It should not happen that Virat Kohli comes in and Ajinkya Rahane is made to sit out."

The former India cricketer was also happy that Cheteshwar Pujara was amongst the runs in the Johannesburg Test. Harbhajan elaborated:

"I will want Rahane to score runs, to convert the fifty to a hundred, so that his confidence will be better for the upcoming series. The sword is hanging over the necks of Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara. So, it felt good that both of them scored runs and batted with responsibility."

Pujara scored 53 runs off 86 deliveries and stitched together a 111-run partnership for the third wicket with Rahane. It was also Pujara's fastest Test fifty away from home.

"Ajinkya Rahane did not have a good last season" - Harbhajan Singh

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been integral members of the Indian Test team

While observing that both Pujara and Rahane have served Indian cricket for a considerable period, Harbhajan Singh highlighted that the latter in particular had a poor 2021 with the bat. He stated:

"Both of them are formidable players, it does not need to be mentioned. They have been in the Indian team for a long time and have secured a permanent place for themselves although Ajinkya did not have a good last season, he didn't score the big runs."

The recently retired off-spinner concluded by lauding Rahane and Pujara for delivering under intense pressure. Harbhajan Singh observed:

"I hope those fifties would have been converted to centuries but it's good to see that both of them are gaining their confidence. I know there is a lot of pressure when a player is not in form but I think you guys have done a commendable job."

Rahane averaged a lowly 20.82 with the bat in 2021. With Hanuma Vihari playing fighting knocks in both innings at the Wanderers, the team management will have a tough selection choice if Kohli is fit and available for the Cape Town Test.

