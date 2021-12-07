Ajinkya Rahane likely to remain vice-captain, Hanuma Vihari to return to squad for India vs South Africa Tests: Reports

Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be a part of Team India's squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The 33-year-old is also expected to retain his vice-captaincy, despite the pressure of poor form and a long-awaited candidate in Rohit Sharma.

According to journalist K. Shriniwas Rao's claim on Twitter, the BCCI will reveal its 20-man Indian squad on Wednesday. Hanuma Vihari, who was excluded from the recent India-New Zealand series and was a part of the India 'A' rubber against South Africa 'A', is also likely to join the senior team in the Rainbow nation.

Virat Kohli-led Team India and Dean Elgar's South Africa will clash in three Tests, beginning on Boxing Day, December 26 in Centurion. The Test series, part of the World Test Championship (2021-23), will conclude on January 15.

If the claim is to be believed, the squad for the three-match ODI series, which will commence on January 19, will be announced at a later date. Virat Kohli is also expected to continue as captain. Kohli's leadership future in 50-over cricket has come under the scanner after Rohit Sharma's takeover in the T20Is, with pundits doubting the viability of split-captaincy in the two white-ball formats.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane's Test average of just over 19 in 2021 has made his road ahead full of thorns and spikes. He was rested in the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring strain. But many believed this was a respectful way of dropping him from the side, considering Shreyas Iyer's form.

His continuation in the playing XI and also as vice-captain will suggest Team India management's belief in his batting ability in away conditions.

Once dubbed an "overseas specialist", Ajinkya Rahane boasts an average of 53.20 in South Africa from three Tests. Among Indians with at least an equal number of games in the country, this aggregate is only behind Virat Kohli's 55.80.

Team India players to leave for South Africa on December 12

Meanwhile, as Sportskeeda confirmed earlier in the day, Team India’s touring party will assemble in Mumbai on December 12 before departing for Johannesburg on the 16th.

They were supposed to leave on the 8th, but will now get a few more days of a break due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 situation in South Africa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar