Indian players relish mouth-watering dishes in Centurion; snapshot of Day 2 Lunch menu goes viral

Cricket enthusiasts got a glimpse of Team India's lunch menu on Day 2 of the Test series opener against South Africa, thanks to a cameraman. The two sides had an early lunch, as no play was possible due to constant showers in Centurion.

The cameras captured the board on which India's lunch menu for the day was written during the break. Broccoli soup, Chettinad chicken, yellow dal and lamb chops were some of the items served to Virat Kohli and Co. on the second day of the Boxing Test.

See a picture of Team India's lunch menu below:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Day 2 Lunch menu for team India. Day 2 Lunch menu for team India. https://t.co/lXFuVTd1oT

The visitors dominated the opening day of the contest with some scintillating batting performances. While many fans were excited to see how the battle for one-upmanship unfolds on the second day, they were left disappointed as play had to be called off with rain playing spoilsport.

#SAvIND Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day. Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day. #SAvIND https://t.co/NQ5Jbc8MlJ

KL Rahul's majestic century puts India in the driver's seat against the Proteas

Virat Kohli's bold decision to bat first in Centurion was backed by inspiring performances from the Indian batters. Mayank Agarwal orchestrated a stunning 117-run partnership at the top alongside opening partner KL Rahul before departing for a well-made 60.

The back-to-back dismissals of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara had little impact on KL Rahul, who continued to take on the Proteas bowlers as he slammed his seventh Test hundred.

Skipper Virat Kohli failed to convert a promising start and had to take the long walk back after contributing just 35 runs. Meanwhile, the under-fire Ajinkya Rahane gave Rahul able support in the middle after Kohli's dismissal.

The Indian side have the upper hand in the contest as they have posted 272 runs so far. Both Rahane and Rahul looked settled at the crease on the first day. They will be looking to capitalize on the momentum on Day 3 to guide the team to an imposing total in the rain-hit encounter.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar