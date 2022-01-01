"You cannot expect Shikhar Dhawan's domestic performance to decide his place in the team" - Saba Karim agrees with the opener's selection  

Saba Karim believes Shikhar Dhawan cannot be left out of India's ODI side based on a few indifferent performances in domestic cricket.

Dhawan has been included in the 18-member Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. This has taken a few cricket experts by surprise, considering the left-handed opener's disappointing performances for Delhi in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked whether Shikhar Dhawan merited a place in the Indian team and if his selection will deny an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad a spot in the playing XI. He replied:

"You cannot expect Shikhar Dhawan's domestic performance to decide his place in the team. His performance for Team India at the international level decides his place in the team."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added that the selectors believe Shikhar Dhawan can still deliver the goods at the international level. Karim elaborated:

"Here, the selectors feel that Shikhar Dhawan still has the qualities that can help the team to grow. That is why Shikhar Dhawan is still getting an opportunity in this team. There is a strong possibility that Ruturaj Gaikwad can play at No.3 as well."

Dhawan and Gaikwad head into the ODI series against South Africa on the back of contrasting performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While the Delhiite scored just 56 runs at a dismal average of 11.20, the Maharashtra opener was the tournament's top run-getter, having smashed 603 runs at an unbelievable average of 150.75.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a class-apart player" - Reetinder Sodhi

Shikhar Dhawan has an excellent record in ODI cricket

Reetinder Sodhi also concurred with Saba Karim's views. He said:

"Shikhar Dhawan is a class-apart player, he is talent personified, he is a performer and a match-winner. He has definitely gone through a bad phase but as everyone says - experience is a person's third eye."

The former India all-rounder believes Shikhar Dhawan still has a few years of international cricket left in him. Sodhi observed:

"Selectors have considered it right to take an experienced player to South Africa and I am sure if Shikhar Dhawan scores runs there, today also he has the passion to serve Indian cricket for many years."

Dhawan has been a consistent performer for Team India in the 50-over format of the game. The southpaw averaged 58.00 and 59.40 in the ODIs he played in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

