"A real find for South Africa" - Shaun Pollock hails Marco Jansen after Day 4 of 1st India vs South Africa Test 

Shaun Pollock has hailed young left-arm pacer Marcon Jansen, calling him a "real find for South Africa".

Jansen, making a surprise debut in the first Test against India in Centurion, picked up five wickets across two innings, including a four-for on Wednesday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were among the victims of his brilliant spell of 4-55. He utilized his height of 6 feet 8 inches and variety of angles to good effect.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock explained that while the out-swinger with which Jansen got Kohli out was his natural variation, he can also get the ball to nip back in. The Proteas legend said although the 21-year-old might have to make way for the more experienced Duanne Olivier in the second Test, he's one for the future.

Pollock said:

"I was impressed with the way he came back in the second innings. I think he's a real find for South Africa. That nice tall ability, he picked up the four wickets. For Jansen to pick up four-for, 4-55, with the prized wicket of Virat Kohli [was impressive]. It (his out-swinger) is a natural variation [but] he does have the ability to shape it back in... It's a box you have to tick if you want to be an internationally successful left-armer..."

The cricketer-turned-analyst continued:

"In India or the subcontinent maybe once in a while ball going across will find the edge and not carry but here (in South Africa)... he's going to get plenty of grass, [the batter] playing the balls that bounce will nick them off. He's been a good find for us. I don't know if he'll play the next game, maybe Duanne Olivier comes back in. But still a good find, I think we are going to see a lot of good things from him."

Jansen's also showed his ability to bounce back with Rahane's wicket. The Indian batter hit him for three boundaries and a six. But Jansen stuck to his strengths and got the right-hander out with a good bouncer.

Speaking about the bowler's emotions in such a situation, Pollock said:

"You get slightly irritated by what goes on. When someone just manages to get through the covers and it goes to the boundary, you don't feel so bad. But when someone smashes you and it comes from the middle of the bat, that's when the anger levels, the red tends to come in front of the eyes."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Marco Jansen bowled to Virat Kohli in 2018 at nets and 3 years later, he got Virat Kohli on his Test debut. Marco Jansen bowled to Virat Kohli in 2018 at nets and 3 years later, he got Virat Kohli on his Test debut. https://t.co/8oi0WMKxnQ

Interestingly, by some accounts, Jansen was first discovered by former India head coach Ravi Shastri and his team during India's last tour of South Africa in 2018. Shastri invited the youngster to bowl in the nets where he impressed everyone, including Kohli. It ultimately started his journey that led to the Test debut.

"Way too many cracks for the South African batsmen to keep up" - Dinesh Karthik

South Africa ended the day in a precarious position of 94-4, still 211 runs behind target. Speaking in the same interaction, Dinesh Karthik looked ahead to Day 5 as an unfavorable one for South Africa. He said the pitch has "way too many" cracks than South Africa's liking and India will need just a few wickets to wrap it up.

Karthik said:

"I think it's going to be one of those days which are short and sweet. I think there are way too many cracks for the South African batsmen to keep up with the pace that India has brought to the table and they are obviously creating troubles. It's a matter of one or two wickets and we are dependent on one player - Dean Elgar. The rest of them haven't looked that good, especially the middle order."

If the rain stays away, live-action will resume at 1:30 PM IST.

