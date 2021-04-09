IPL 2021: Marco Jansen age, height, hometown and T20 stats

The Mumbai Indians included debutant Marco Jansen in their playing XI for the IPL 2021 season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Many fans and analysts were surprised when the Mumbai Indians raised their peddle for Marco Jansen at IPL Auction 2021. After all, Jansen is still uncapped at the international level.

The South African player is a left-arm fast bowler who is also known for sending the ball out of the park regularly. It appears the Mumbai Indians bought Marco Jansen as Kieron Pollard's backup.

However, both Jansen and Pollard have earned a place in the Mumbai Indians playing XI for the IPL 2021 curtain-raiser.

As Marco Jansen looks to showcase his talent on the grand stage, here are some interesting facts about the South African player.

Marco Jansen Age

Marco Jansen was born on May 1, 2000. He will celebrate his 21st birthday with the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2021.

Marco Jansen Height

The pace-bowling all-rounder from South Africa is 6 feet 8 inches tall, which equals 2.03 meters.

Marco Jansen Hometown

Marco Jansen was born in Klerksdorp, North West Province of South Africa. He studied at Laerskool Goudkop and played for the North West team at the U-13 level.

Marco Jansen T20 stats

Really looking forward to seeing Marco Jansen bowl. Good choice to throw him in early in the tournament — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Marco Jansen has not played international cricket for the South African team yet. However, he has played ten domestic T20 matches in his career, where he took six wickets. Jansen's economy rate in those games was 7.80.

The ambidextrous all-rounder has amassed 71 T20 runs at a strike rate of 124.56. His highest score across all formats of domestic cricket is 87. Marco Jansen recently hit a half-century for the Warriors in first-class cricket.

It will be intriguing to see how the South African star performs in his first-ever IPL season.