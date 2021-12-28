"South Africa are going to pepper them with a lot of short balls" - Morne Morkel reveals Proteas strategy for India's lower-order batters

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has revealed the Proteas policy against tailenders. The ex-cricketer revealed that the team looks to pepper lower-order batters with short balls while also aiming for their toes.

Speaking on the Star Sports Network, Morkel mentioned that he overheard the bowling unit's ploy through the stump mic on Day 3. Morkel pointed out how the Indian tail has contributed significantly in recent times, especially on overseas tours.

Morne Morkel said:

"We have seen in recent tours for India away from home, especially how well the tail bats and gives them that extra bit of runs which is important. I just felt that this morning, they have had such set game plans, leaving well outside the off-stump and that sort of fell away again, And that is going to be important, that they stick to these game plans because South Africa are going to pepper them with a lot of short balls."

Morkel added:

"To the tail, the policy in the dressing room is nose and toes. And I could hear from the stump mic. They were speaking in Afrikaans about the deliveries to bowl. So, it is going to be important that they stay strong-minded in the back end of the batting lineup."

While the visitors dominated the opening day of the Centurion Test, they suffered a collapse on Day 3. India were ultimately bundled out for 327 runs in their first innings.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he picked up six crucial wickets to help his side stage a brilliant comeback. The Indian lower-order failed to step up against the spirited Proteas bowling attack.

While wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was sent packing for just eight runs, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur also lost their wickets cheaply.

Jasprit Bumrah twists his ankle while bowling on Day 3

India's fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah provided his team with a stunning start by dismissing South African skipper Dean Elgar in the very first over. However, he had to walk back to the dressing room in the 11th over after awkwardly twisting his ankle.

Watch the video of the incident below:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave fans an update regarding the star pacer's injury. It was revealed that Bumrah sustained a sprain on his right ankle, which is why Shreyas Iyer had to take the field as his substitute.

