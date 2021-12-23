"Biryani would miss out" - Wasim Jaffer's hilarious analogy explains middle-order dilemma ahead of IND vs SA 2021 Tests

The conclusion of Orissa's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 campaign has allowed the state's new head coach, Wasim Jaffer, to return to his usual Twitter duties.

The jocose former cricketer made his comeback in style - posting a typical cryptic picture symbolizing Team India's selection dilemma for the impending tour of South Africa.

Wasim Jaffer's message on Thursday included pictures of three Indian food delicacies - Pav Bhaji, Neer Dosa, and Biryani in vertical order.

He explained his "food for thought" in the caption, asking fans to pick only two while also considering a "vegan" point of view. Jaffer wrote:

"If you could pick only two, what'd you pick? And what if the person picking was vegan.. hmm.. then the biryani would miss out.. Just some food for thought. #SAvIND"

The three food items form a hilarious analogy with three Indian middle-order batters who are either born in the state of the item's origin or have a connection to it.

Pav Bhaji is an apparent indication towards the Maharashtra-born Ajinkya Rahane. The Biryani seems like an allusion towards Hanuma Vihari, who hails from Andhra Pradesh which is famous for the royal rice dish.

The Neer Dosa, meanwhile, is a throwback to the time when Shreyas Iyer's mom shared the dish with Virat Kohli.

Moreover, Wasim Jaffer's quip about the "vegan" selector is also a hilarious suggestion towards Kohli, who isn't a vegan but avoids meat.

Who will India pick in Wasim Jaffer's "food for thought"?

Coming to the actual dilemma, India indeed need to choose a maximum of two between Rahane, Iyer, and Vihari, which is far from simple.

Rahane is in poor form and has lost his vice-captaincy but has the most experience of playing in South Africa among the three.

Iyer recently became the first Indian to score a century and half-century on debut. Vihari, meanwhile, is in sublime touch and was also the top run-getter in India A's tour of South Africa A.

Rahane, Iyer and then Vihari looks like the probable pecking order for now but what Kohli would go for on Boxing Day is anybody's guess.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar