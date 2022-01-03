[Watch] Rassie van der Dussen's blinder stuns Hanuma Vihari in 2nd India vs South Africa Test

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen took one of the best catches at short-leg to dismiss Hanuma Vihari in the second Test against India in Johannesburg.

Like others before him, Vihari was beaten by the extra bounce of the Newlands surface. Kagiso Rabada bowled a quick short-ball at Vihari's off-stump who looked to fend it away with soft hands on the leg-side.

Rassie van der Dussen moved sharply to his left, stretched his hand out high and grabbed it with the tip of his fingers.

Here are a couple of videos of the same:

Van der Dussen has been patient yet electric throughout the day in that difficult close-in position. At one point, on-air commentators even joked about how few deliveries were going his way.

But in the limited opportunities, he has shown brilliant commitment, putting in the dives to try and catch everything. Vihari's wicket was a well-deserved reward for both the bowler and the fielder.

Onus on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant after Vihari's dismissal

Apart from a let-off - a dropped catch at point when he was at 9 - by Temba Bavuma earlier, Vihari batted well for his 53-ball 20.

However, his wicket left India in a precarious position of 91-4 with only two recognized batters in Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin to follow.

KL Rahul has been brilliant as ever, leading the way in his first Test as captain. He's joined by Rishabh Pant at the crease, who looked comfortable but lost his wicket trying to force the pace in the first Test.

There's ample time now and with the new ball still far away, both of them need to show patience and diligence.

The pitch has looked more difficult for batters than the one at SuperSport Park in Centurion, but the Indians won't feel comfortable with anything less than 200.

