[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Jasprit Bumrah mimicking his bowling action during the 2nd IND vs SA Test 

India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah wooed onlookers by perfectly imitating teammate Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling action during the ongoing 2nd Test against South Africa.

The incident took place at the start of Day 2 when the players were taking the field for the morning session at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Bumrah, who is also India's vice-captain for the game, was seen mimicking the star off-spinner's action ahead of the day's play.

Watch the video here:

Benaam Baadshah @BenaamBaadshah4 Make Bumrah bowl off-spin and SA won't realise that it's not Ashwin they're facing #INDvSA Make Bumrah bowl off-spin and SA won't realise that it's not Ashwin they're facing #INDvSA https://t.co/NnYY8jP9oU

The champion pacer copied the spinner's action once again, and this time, even Ashwin acknowledged the same. The veteran spinner let out a chuckle outside the boundary rope as he looked at Bumrah mimicking his bowling action.

Notably, this is not the first time that the right-armer has showcased his imitation skills. He was also seen copying all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action in the nets during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

Shardul Thakur bags the first fifer of his Test career

Shardul Thakur has made a significant impact with the ball in the ongoing 2nd Test. The pacer has helped India power their way back into the contest with his stunning five-wicket haul.

BCCI @BCCI



This is his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.



Live - #SAvIND A 5-WKT haul for @imShard This is his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.Live - bit.ly/SAvIND-2ndTest A 5-WKT haul for @imShard 👏👏This is his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Live - bit.ly/SAvIND-2ndTest #SAvIND https://t.co/jAfTaC2hwd

The 30-year-old has claimed important wickets of Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, and Kyle Verreynne so far to shift the momentum in favor of the visitors.

After electing to bat first, India were bundled out for a below-par score of 202. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul was the top-performer with the bat as he slammed a gutsy half-century at the top.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with 46 crucial runs lower down the order to help the side register a respectable total. Left-arm seamer Marco Jensen was the pick of the Proteas bowlers as he picked up 4 wickets. Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier also claimed 3 wickets each.

Edited by Prem Deshpande