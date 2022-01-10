[Watch] Virat Kohli toils hard in the nets ahead of 3rd India vs South Africa Test 

India's Test captain Virat Kohli was recently seen hard at work in the nets ahead of the much-anticipated series decider against hosts South Africa, which starts tomorrow. After missing the 2nd Test due to a back spasm, the champion batter is all set to return for the final fixture.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their social media accounts to give fans a glimpse of Kohli's net session. The right-hander was spotted receiving throwdowns ahead of the all-important encounter.

Watch the clip here:

With the series even at 1-1, the upcoming clash between India and South Africa promises to be an explosive one. Both sides will look to seal the series by securing a comprehensive victory in the 3rd Test.

All eyes will be on the returning Virat Kohli as he has been under the scanner for his underwhelming outings with the bat. The 33-year-old had scores of 35 and 18 in the series opener at Centurion.

"I hope Virat Kohli's century drought breaks in this match" - Harbhajan Singh

Ex- Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is hopeful of Virat Kohli slamming his 71st hundred in the 3rd Test match against South Africa. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer noted that Kohli hasn't been able to reach the coveted three-figure mark for a while now.

Along with Kohli, Singh wants senior batters like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to step up and score big runs in the crucial contest. Here's what he said:

"Virat Kohli will return in this Test. I hope his century drought breaks in this match, it's been a long time since we have seen a hundred from him. Hopefully, alongside him, Pujara, Rahane, and the other senior players will show their might once again. They have scored fifties but I'll expect them to convert that into centuries."

It is worth mentioning that Kohli's last international ton came in November of 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Singh wants the batter to end his century-long drought with the 3rd Test match.

Also Read Article Continues below

India and South Africa are set to resume their battle for one-upmanship on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town. While the hosts have a fantastic record at the venue, India are yet to register their maiden Test win at the stadium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar