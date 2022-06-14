IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday's India vs South Africa match?

India beat South Africa by 48 runs in yesterday’s T20I match in Vizag to stay alive in the five-game series. Sent into bat after losing the loss, India posted 179 for 5 on the board courtesy of half-centuries from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

Harshal Patel (4/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20) then starred with the ball as India cleaned up the Proteas for 131 in 19.1 overs. Having lost the first two T20Is, the hosts needed a victory in Vizag to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

India dominated with the ball from the start, never allowing the South Africans a sniff. Bhuvneshwar Kumar tested the Proteas openers and conceded only seven runs in his first two overs. With the pressure building, opposition skipper Temba Bavuma (8) chipped Axar Patel to mid-on.

Reeza Hendricks flicked Harshal for a six on the penultimate ball of the powerplay. However, Harshal had his revenge on the next ball as the South African opener miscued a slower ball to mid-off. Hendricks was out for 23 off 20 as the visitors ended the powerplay at 38 for 2.

India stayed ahead in the contest as Chahal found the edge of Rassie van der Dussen’s (1) bat. The right-hander tried to punch a ball that was turning away but only managed a nick.

Chahal and Rishabh Pant also combined to account for Dwaine Pretorius (20). The South African pinch-hitter tried to dab a flat ball but ended up edging the delivery to the keeper. India were in command at the halfway stage of the innings, having reduced the opposition to 63 for 4.

BCCI @BCCI



Live - #INDvSA @Paytm Harshal Patel picks up his second wicket and it's David Miller who has to depart.Live - bit.ly/INDvSA-3RDT20I Harshal Patel picks up his second wicket and it's David Miller who has to depart.Live - bit.ly/INDvSA-3RDT20I #INDvSA @Paytm https://t.co/dqB65YO7TQ

India’s domination continued in the second half of the South African innings as well. The dangerous David Miller (3) chipped a catch off a Harshal slower ball to extra cover, where Gaikwad took a smart catch. Last-match hero Heinrich Klaasen fell for 29 off 24, mistiming an attempted big hit off Chahal.

Harshal had a third when Kagiso Rabada slashed a catch to deep point. The South African tail offered no resistance and India clinched a much-needed victory when Tabraiz Shamsi (0) lofted the first ball he faced from Harshal to long-on.

South Africa restrict India to 179 for 5 after Gaikwad, Kishan fifties

Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden T20I fifty. Pic: BCCI

South Africa fought back impressively to restrict India to 179 for 5 after openers Gaikwad (57 off 35) and Kishan (54 off 35) got the hosts off to a terrific start. The duo added 97 for the opening wicket in exactly 10 overs. However, India lost their way after the stand was broken and only managed 82 runs in the last 10 overs.

Under pressure after a couple of low scores, Gaikwad got early momentum into his innings, flicking Kagiso Rabada for a maximum in the third over. In the fifth over, Gaikwad smacked Anrich Nortje for four fours. There were four leg-byes in there as well as 20 runs came off the over. Another flick off Dwaine Pretorius from Gaikwad went for a maximum as India ended the powerplay on 57 for no loss.

Gaikwad reached his maiden T20I fifty off 30 balls with a single off Tabraiz Shamsi. In the same over, Kishan, who had been the quieter partner until then, smacked the left-arm spinner for a six and a four. The excellent opening stand was broken when Gaikwad chipped a return catch to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Kishan raced to his fifty off 31 balls by clobbering Maharaj for 4,6,4 in the 12th over. Shreyas Iyer got an lbw verdict off Tabraiz Shamsi’s bowling overturned but fell to the same bowler a couple of balls later. He mistimed a sweep and Nortje timed his leap to perfection at square leg.

Kishan was outsmarted by Pretorius with a wide off-cutter. The southpaw tried to reach out for the ball but lost balance and only managed to give a catch to deep extra cover. There was some luck for India as Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were dropped in consecutive overs. The Indian captain, however, could not capitalize on his life. He was out for 6 off 8, slicing a catch off Pretorius towards mid-off.

BCCI @BCCI



post 179/5 on the board on the back of fifties from



Over to our bowlers now.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSA-3RDT20I



#INDvSA | @Paytm Innings Break! #TeamIndia post 179/5 on the board on the back of fifties from @Ruutu1331 @ishankishan51 and a cameo from @hardikpandya7 Over to our bowlers now.Scorecard Innings Break! #TeamIndia post 179/5 on the board on the back of fifties from @Ruutu1331 & @ishankishan51 and a cameo from @hardikpandya7! 👏 👏Over to our bowlers now. 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-3RDT20I#INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/nMQqlO7nBX

Dinesh Karthik’s (6) attempt at a cheeky scoop off Rabada ended as a simple catch to the fielder at short third man. A few meaty bowls from Hardik (31* off 21) ensured India finished with a fighting total.

India vs South Africa 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd T20I?

Gaikwad and Kishan struck impressive fifties for India to lay a solid foundation. Chahal and Harshal then ran through South Africa’s batting.

For the Proteas, Pretorius impressed with figures of 2 for 29. He also chipped in with 20 with the bat.

Chahal was named the Player of the Match for his excellent bowling performance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far