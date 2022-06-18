"That has been an issue" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's similar mode of dismissals in the India vs South Africa T20I series

Aakash Chopra believes Rishabh Pant repeatedly getting dismissed in almost identical fashions in the T20I series against South Africa is a concern.

Pant scored a painstaking 17 runs off 23 deliveries in the fourth T20I against the Proteas on Friday, June 17. The Indian skipper has been dismissed while trying to play big shots towards the off-side in all four games, thrice off deliveries way outside the off stump.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on some of the concerns in India's batting department. He said the following about Pant:

"Rishabh Pant is a question because every time the same style of bowling has been done against him, they bowl wide outside off stump and ask him to hit there and he gets stuck while hitting there and gets dismissed. That has been an issue."

The former Indian batter pointed out that Shreyas Iyer's issues against pace bowling are another concern. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Iyer again got out to a fast bowler. Now two good innings, two not-so-good innings and getting out to a fast bowler, that's another question. The atmosphere is getting created that he gets slightly stuck against fast bowling."

He added:

"It's not a good thing to happen, the selectors also start thinking that the World Cup is in Australia and what they should do, he is getting pushed back."

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta #CricketTwitter Shreyas Iyer has been the biggest disappointment for India in this series thus far #INDvSA Shreyas Iyer has been the biggest disappointment for India in this series thus far #INDvSA #CricketTwitter

Shreyas Iyer was caught plumb in front of the wickets off the second delivery he faced from Marco Jansen. The Mumbaikar has fallen prey to fast bowlers in three of his four innings in the series thus far and has also struggled to score quickly against them.

"That's a bit of a problem" - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad falling cheaply again

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played just one substantial knock in the series thus far [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra picked Ruturaj Gaikwad's inconsistent performances as another area of concern. He elaborated:

"The start was not good, wickets kept falling one after the other. Ruturaj played one good knock but got out after that. He has played just one good knock in four innings, has had three low scores. So that's a bit of a problem."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that Gaikwad might be shown the exit door once all the Team India top-order batters are available. Aakash Chopra stated:

"There will be an issue because [KL] Rahul, Rohit [Sharma], Ishan [Kishan], [Virat] Kohli - they all want to open, they are all batters in the top three. You also want to include Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer's names here, they are all top-order batters. If there are so many top-order batters, then someone will go out. Ruturaj is standing closest to the door at the moment."

Gaikwad has scored 86 runs at a below-par average of 21.50 in the four T20Is against the Proteas thus far. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener is unlikely to hold onto his spot in the Indian squad once the likes of Sharma, Rahul and Kohli are available for selection.

