"Hardik disappointed me a little in the last match" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 3rd India vs South Africa T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the third T20I between Team India and South Africa to be played in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, June 14.

The Men In Blue head into the game 2-0 down in the five-match series. They will have to win Tuesday's encounter to stay alive in the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya to be among the runs, saying:

"Iyer and Hardik will together score more than 65 runs. Hardik disappointed me a little in the last match, I was expecting more. Iyer is consistently scoring but consistently scoring against spin, not against pace."

The former Indian opener expects decent contributions from Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller from the South African side. Chopra elaborated:

"Rassie and Miller will together score more than 55 runs, although Rassie was dismissed early in the last match. Miller comes down the order but he doesn't get out at all, he has not been dismissed in the last four matches, whether you see the IPL or the two T20Is, he is invincible."

Wisden @WisdenCricket



Together, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen put on 131 in just 64 balls to pull off South Africa's highest successful chase in the format.



A stunning effort.



#INDvSA South Africa were 81-3 in the ninth over, chasing 212.Together, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen put on 131 in just 64 balls to pull off South Africa's highest successful chase in the format.A stunning effort. South Africa were 81-3 in the ninth over, chasing 212. Together, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen put on 131 in just 64 balls to pull off South Africa's highest successful chase in the format. A stunning effort. #INDvSA https://t.co/KhCqiot1Co

Van der Dussen (75*) and Miller (64*) strung together a match-winning partnership in the first T20I in Delhi. While the former managed just a solitary run, the Gujarat Titans (GT) southpaw scored an unbeaten 20 in the second game to seal the win for the Proteas.

"Rabada and Chahal will together take 3 or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal has dished out underwhelming performances thus far [P/C; BCCI]

Chopra expects Kagiso Rabada and Yuzvendra Chahal to snare a few wickets. He observed:

"The third thing I feel is that on this Vizag ground, Rabada and Chahal will together take three or more wickets, although the truth is that Yuzi Chahal has not picked up wickets for some time now. He has been our premier bowler but he is struggling at this point in time."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that the visiting South Africans will seal the series in Visakhapatnam. Chopra said:

"Because I have been told that I said South Africa will win the first match and they won, but when I said India, India still did not win, so I should predict South Africa again, so let me do that. South Africa will win this encounter and win the series today itself."

Team India have never won a T20I series against South Africa at home. While they suffered a 2-0 reversal in the first series between the two sides in 2015, their last series ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

