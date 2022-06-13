"Ruturaj Gaikwad should be given one more opportunity" - Sanjay Bangar suggests 2 Team India changes for the 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Sanjay Bangar has suggested a couple of changes Team India could make for the third T20I against South Africa. The former Indian batting coach, however, wants Ruturaj Gaikwad to be given another chance to showcase his potential.

The Indian team head into the third game at Visakhapatnam 2-0 down in the five-match series. They would have to necessarily win the encounter to keep the series alive.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked if the Men In Blue could make any personnel changes for the third T20I. He replied:

"I feel in the batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad should be given one more opportunity although I was slightly surprised with the length of his stride. Was it necessary? I think it might have been a predetermined attempt from him."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that Gaikwad will be under the scanner for his performances in the series. Bangar reasoned:

"You cannot play an attacking shot if you take such a big stride because all your weight is on the back foot, and that is why he sliced the ball and it went towards point. The Indian team has a lot of expectations from Ruturaj Gaikwad, they see him as a future top-order batter, so his performance will certainly come under the microscope."

Gaikwad did score 23 runs off 15 deliveries in the first T20I against the visiting Proteas side but led a slightly charmed life. The Pune-born opener managed just a solitary run in the second game before falling prey to Kagiso Rabada off the fourth delivery he faced.

"One option can be to play Bishnoi" - Sanjay Bangar

Ravi Bishnoi has played just four T20Is for Team India to date [P/C: BCCI]

Sanjay Bangar feels Ravi Bishnoi can be included in the Indian team at the expense of Axar Patel. He elaborated:

"Ishan Kishan is sorted at the moment. Dinesh Karthik played a good knock. So the Indian team will definitely continue with him. I see two changes, who can be played in place of Axar Patel. One option can be to play Bishnoi."

The 49-year-old feels Avesh Khan can make way for Arshdeep Singh in the seam bowling department. Bangar observed:

"If two wrist-spinners can give wickets to the Indian team in the middle overs, then they can break the momentum slightly. We have a lot of options for the first six overs, so we can try out Arshdeep in place of Avesh Khan."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ashish Nehra said, "Arshdeep Singh would've been my first choice in place of Avesh Khan in the first T20i". (On Cricbuzz). Ashish Nehra said, "Arshdeep Singh would've been my first choice in place of Avesh Khan in the first T20i". (On Cricbuzz).

Axar has conceded 59 runs in the five overs he has bowled in the two T20Is thus far. Although Avesh has given a decent account of himself in both games, the Indian team management might also want to try out Arshdeep or Umran Malik at the international level.

