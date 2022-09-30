IND vs SA 2022: "Absolute game changer" – Virat Kohli shares the most important part of his fitness routine 

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli is considered one of the fittest in the business and has set a high benchmark for others with his incredible training regimen.

Sharing an Instagram story on Friday, September 30, the champion cricketer revealed the most crucial component of his fitness routine. He emphasized that the foam roller has become a vital part of his workout, aiding him in trigger point release exercises.

Kohli wrote on his Instagram story:

"The most underrated and important part of my fitness routine now. Foam rolling and trigger point release. Absolute game changer."



Notably, foam rolling helps to release muscle tension in the body and relieves inflation. It is used by several athletes as it also improves flexibility and range of motion, hence enhancing muscular performance.

Virat Kohli is currently part of India's squad for their ongoing three-match home T20I series against South Africa. He has showcased impressive form with the bat in recent outings, successfully staging a turnaround after a prolonged lean patch.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action on Sunday

India and South Africa will lock horns in the second T20I of their series on Sunday, October 2, at the Barsaparar Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Virat Kohli is expected to be seen in action during the clash, unless he is rested.

He failed to get going in the series opener against the Proteas, managing just three runs off nine deliveries before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje. He will be aiming for an improved performance in the forthcoming clash in order to gain confidence ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue came up with an exceptional bowling performance in the first T20I, bundling out South Africa for a paltry score of 106. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, claiming three crucial wickets.

The Rohit Sharma-led side chased down the total comfortably in the 17th over to win the game by eight wickets and go 1-0 up in the rubber.

