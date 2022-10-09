IND vs SA 2022: "Deserved more matches" - Fans slam Indian team management for dropping Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2nd ODI 

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to retain his place in the side as he was omitted from the playing XI for the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.
The right-hander batted at No.3 in the first fixture. However, he failed to make an impact on his ODI debut, managing just 19 runs off 42 deliveries. He was criticized by many for his underwhelming strike rate in the rain-curtailed 40-over clash.
A number of fans took to social media to express their surprise over Ruturaj's absence, suggesting that he shouldn't have been dropped after just one bad game.
Here are some of the reactions:
Ruturaj Gaikwad has featured in nine T20Is in his international career so far. The 25-year-old has an average of 17.9 along with a strike rate of 128.9. Several fans believe that the player will excel, especially in the ODI format if he gets a consistent run.
He showcased decent form while playing for India A in the One-Dayers against New Zealand A last month, finishing with 71 runs from two outings.
Shahbaz Ahmed makes his India debut in second ODI against South Africa
India made two changes to their playing XI, brining in Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi for the crucial fixture. This will be Ahmed's maiden appearance in international cricket.
The all-rounder has been impressive in domestic cricket and in the Indian Premier League, and will be aiming to make this chance count by coming up with an impactful performance.
The contest is a must-win one for the hosts as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series. The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side suffered a heartbreaking nine-run loss in the opening contest of the rubber.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first on the surface. While they emerged victorious in the first game while defending a total, it remains to be seen if the move will reap dividends for them yet again.