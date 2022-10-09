IND vs SA 2022: "Deserved more matches" - Fans slam Indian team management for dropping Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2nd ODI 

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to retain his place in the side as he was omitted from the playing XI for the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.

The right-hander batted at No.3 in the first fixture. However, he failed to make an impact on his ODI debut, managing just 19 runs off 42 deliveries. He was criticized by many for his underwhelming strike rate in the rain-curtailed 40-over clash.

A number of fans took to social media to express their surprise over Ruturaj's absence, suggesting that he shouldn't have been dropped after just one bad game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aravind21 @AravindVijay221

Pls Give Him a chance to prove sir



#JusticeForRuturajGaikwad Very Worst @BCCI Just Only One Match Ruturaj Gaikwad played then dropped... even great player are Failed in their debut matches.. 🤦‍♂️ Very worst ManagementPls Give Him a chance to prove sir Very Worst @BCCI Just Only One Match Ruturaj Gaikwad played then dropped... even great player are Failed in their debut matches.. 🤦‍♂️ Very worst Management 😏Pls Give Him a chance to prove sir 🙏#JusticeForRuturajGaikwad

Suriya @Hail_the_Brave Everytime #Ruturajgaikwad getting only one Chance in complete tour. He never played a back to back matches in a single tour. No backup for him in the indian team. I see him as better player than Gill and Ishan kishan. Whats your thoughts Experts? #staraikelungal Everytime #Ruturajgaikwad getting only one Chance in complete tour. He never played a back to back matches in a single tour. No backup for him in the indian team. I see him as better player than Gill and Ishan kishan. Whats your thoughts Experts? #staraikelungal

R anand @naika362 @cricketaakash sir ji kya ruturaj gaikwad ko ek chance dekar bahar karna sahi hai jb ki pichle match me dono top order k batsman ne kuch kiya nehi pls ans me @cricketaakash sir ji kya ruturaj gaikwad ko ek chance dekar bahar karna sahi hai jb ki pichle match me dono top order k batsman ne kuch kiya nehi pls ans me

supremo. @only4Virat BCCI is sometimes biased!

Ruturaj Gaikwad is dropped after one bad game,

His stats are too good man BCCI is sometimes biased!Ruturaj Gaikwad is dropped after one bad game, His stats are too good man https://t.co/ArOMdpuvLW

meta om @metaom07 Unfair with ruturaj gaikwad Unfair with ruturaj gaikwad

Mogambo @mogambo_bhai



#INDvsSA Nothing against #ShahbazAhmed but #RuturajGaikwad deserved more matches and if the team management actually wanted Shahbaz to play they should have handed him the debut cap in the 1st ODI itself. Nothing against #ShahbazAhmed but #RuturajGaikwad deserved more matches and if the team management actually wanted Shahbaz to play they should have handed him the debut cap in the 1st ODI itself.#INDvsSA

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Ruturaj Gaikwad and his selection idiosyncrasies - gets 9 T20Is and is picked for the red ball A games despite a modest FC record. Yet can't get a regular run in the format he's best suited too and has ransacked runs for fun in for Maharashtra and India A #INDvSA Ruturaj Gaikwad and his selection idiosyncrasies - gets 9 T20Is and is picked for the red ball A games despite a modest FC record. Yet can't get a regular run in the format he's best suited too and has ransacked runs for fun in for Maharashtra and India A #INDvSA

Paritosh Kumar @ParitoshK_2016



#INDvSA | #RuturajGaikwad | #CricketTwitter Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped just after a match, he shouldn't have played even the first match if he was going to b judged on the basis of just 1 match. Playing Shahbaz in place of Ravi Bishnoi is a gud choice but dropping Ruturaj is awful. Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped just after a match, he shouldn't have played even the first match if he was going to b judged on the basis of just 1 match. Playing Shahbaz in place of Ravi Bishnoi is a gud choice but dropping Ruturaj is awful.#INDvSA | #RuturajGaikwad | #CricketTwitter

Dilip Paithane @PaithaneDilip @ruturajgaikwad @shameonselectors Is it unfair to drop anyone by just judging him in his debut game🤧🤧@ruturajgaikwad @shameonselectors Is it unfair to drop anyone by just judging him in his debut game🤧🤧😔😔@ruturajgaikwad @shameonselectors

Arnab @ArnabBasu21 Would have liked Ruturaj Gaikwad to get few more chances instead of Ishan Kishan in ODI format which is probably Rutu's best format unlike Ishan(T20Is).

But perhaps they think Ishan can be a backup to Pant so giving Ishan more chances. Would have liked Ruturaj Gaikwad to get few more chances instead of Ishan Kishan in ODI format which is probably Rutu's best format unlike Ishan(T20Is).But perhaps they think Ishan can be a backup to Pant so giving Ishan more chances.

Cricfan @Cricfan71845 So Ruturaj Gaikwad is with team since IPL 2021 gets 1 match to play and is dropped no wonder with such a management we are struggling to win tournaments #IndvsSAodi So Ruturaj Gaikwad is with team since IPL 2021 gets 1 match to play and is dropped no wonder with such a management we are struggling to win tournaments #IndvsSAodi

😷 @uthalereydeva @mufaddal_vohra Debut dia hi kyu jab continue nahi krna tha? Brainless management @mufaddal_vohra Debut dia hi kyu jab continue nahi krna tha? Brainless management

Ruturaj Gaikwad has featured in nine T20Is in his international career so far. The 25-year-old has an average of 17.9 along with a strike rate of 128.9. Several fans believe that the player will excel, especially in the ODI format if he gets a consistent run.

He showcased decent form while playing for India A in the One-Dayers against New Zealand A last month, finishing with 71 runs from two outings.

Shahbaz Ahmed makes his India debut in second ODI against South Africa

India made two changes to their playing XI, brining in Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi for the crucial fixture. This will be Ahmed's maiden appearance in international cricket.

The all-rounder has been impressive in domestic cricket and in the Indian Premier League, and will be aiming to make this chance count by coming up with an impactful performance.

The contest is a must-win one for the hosts as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series. The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side suffered a heartbreaking nine-run loss in the opening contest of the rubber.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first on the surface. While they emerged victorious in the first game while defending a total, it remains to be seen if the move will reap dividends for them yet again.

