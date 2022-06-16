"It's a completely different beast" - Dinesh Karthik on transformation in 20-over cricket since India's first-ever T20I

Team India’s keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has admitted that T20 cricket is a “completely different beast” now in comparison to 2006, when he featured in the country’s first-ever international match in the format.

The Men in Blue made their T20I debut in a one-off match against South Africa in Johannesburg on December 1, 2006. Incidentally, Karthik was the Player of the Match in that game for his unbeaten 31 off 28 as India chased down 127 with six wickets in hand. More than 15 years on, the 37-year-old is the only player from either side who is still active in international cricket.

In a video uploaded on bcci.tv, Karthik reflected on the amazing transformation that the T20 format has undergone over the years. He shared:

“It’s almost a decade and a half, so a lot of things have changed. It’s a good feeling to know that you played the 1st T20I (India’s first T20I) and then obviously to come back and play against South Africa. Cricket has completely changed from what it was 15 years ago to what it is right now, especially this format.”

The veteran cricketer elaborated:

“The fact that I have been part of it and seen it grow through various phases… It’s a completely different beast than what it used to be. To still be around and enjoy this, be part of the national team, I have no prouder way of putting it. Representing India means the most to me, and I am lucky to be here.”

Having been dropped from the Indian team following some poor performances in the 2019 World Cup, Karthik earned a national recall for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. He had a brilliant IPL 2022 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), smashing 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33.

“Have always wanted to come back into the Indian team” - Dinesh Karthik on his greatest drive

Although the Tamil Nadu cricketer has been constantly in and out of the Indian side over the last 15-odd years, he asserted that he has always had the motivation to make a comeback. He said:

“It’s an incredible atmosphere and team to be part of. For three years now, I have been looking from outside. I know what a special feeling it is to be part of this team. I am very grateful and enjoying every second that I am here.”

On what keeps him going through tough times, he added:

“I have been dropped so many times and I have always wanted to come back into the Indian team. That has been my biggest drive. Whether I have played domestic (cricket), whether I have played IPL, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here and wear the national colors and represent India is something that I dream of every day. That has kept me going consistently in the last decade.”

Adding that he has always found ways to try and enhance his game, Karthik reflected on the support that he has received. He stated:

“I have had people around me who have really helped me on this journey, some very special people. They have also been part of the ups and downs. The fact that I have always wanted to come back to the national team and do well has been the shining light in my life for a very long time now.”

The 37-year-old has registered scores of 1*, 30* and 6 in the three T20I matches against South Africa so far.

