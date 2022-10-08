Create

IND vs SA 2022: "What is he made up of? Glass?" - Fans react as Deepak Chahar is likely to be ruled out of ODI series

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 08, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Deepak Chahar could miss several games due to a twisted ankle. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)
Deepak Chahar could miss several games due to a twisted ankle. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar has reportedly been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa due to an injury.

According to a report by PTI, Chahar twisted his ankle during training ahead of the ODI series opener in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. The right-arm pacer was not a part of the Men in Blue's playing XI for the fixture.

However, some reports suggest that it's not a twisted ankle, but a stiff back that has ruled Chahar out of the remaining two ODIs against South Africa.

Notably, Chahar was sidelined for six months earlier this year due to injuries. He made his comeback in the ODI series against Zimbabwe in August. However, the 30-year-old's injury woes continue as he could once again miss multiple games.

The bowling all-rounder is one of the standby players in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. He was also one of the frontrunners to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the main squad after the latter was ruled out of the competition.

It remains to be seen if Chahar regains his fitness prior to the showpiece event. A number of fans took to social media to react to the player's injury.

Here are some of the reactions:

@mufaddal_vohra This guy has got injured for half of his career.
Deepak Chahar injured.There must be some reason why one after another bowler is getting injured?Don’t see any answers coming!
Now Injury Academy welcomes Deepak Chahar#CricketTwitter
@away_fromglory This doesn't surprise me deepak chahar is king of injury... Bachpan se jab hi acha perform karta he aajati he even in domestic...
@CricCrazyJohns Everyone getting injured.
@CricCrazyJohns What is he made up of? Glass?? Paper??
@kushansarkar @ProteasMenCSA @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals Yeh deepak khelta kam hai injured zyada hota hai..
@mufaddal_vohra Ab tak toh isko NCA me ek permanent room mil gya hoga.
Deepak Chahar ruled out of SA ODIs.According to reports, he didn't play first ODI because he twisted his ankle during training session 💔Another blow for India#CricketTwitter
@CricCrazyJohns Deepak chahar after playing 1 match https://t.co/Thc5ErqVyi

India have had to deal with multiple injury issues ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be without senior players Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in Australia.

Deepak Chahar has been impressive since his return

Deepak Chahar showcased great form with the ball in his comeback series, picking up five scalps from two ODIs in Zimbabwe. While he was part of India's squad for their three-match home T20I series against Australia last month, he didn't get to feature in a single game.

He impressed many with his bowling in the ensuing T20I series against South Africa. While he bagged just three wickets from as many games, he finished with a decent economy rate of 8.00.

Chahar was one of the key architects of India's eight-wicket win in the first T20I contest. He bamboozled South Africa's top order with his swing. He claimed two important wickets with the ball to dent the opposition's chances of registering a fighting total in the clash.

Meanwhile, the nature of Deepak Chahar's ankle injury is unknown and the BCCI is yet to post an official statement regarding the same.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...