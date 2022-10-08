IND vs SA 2022: "What is he made up of? Glass?" - Fans react as Deepak Chahar is likely to be ruled out of ODI series

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar has reportedly been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa due to an injury.

According to a report by PTI, Chahar twisted his ankle during training ahead of the ODI series opener in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. The right-arm pacer was not a part of the Men in Blue's playing XI for the fixture.

However, some reports suggest that it's not a twisted ankle, but a stiff back that has ruled Chahar out of the remaining two ODIs against South Africa.

Notably, Chahar was sidelined for six months earlier this year due to injuries. He made his comeback in the ODI series against Zimbabwe in August. However, the 30-year-old's injury woes continue as he could once again miss multiple games.

The bowling all-rounder is one of the standby players in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. He was also one of the frontrunners to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the main squad after the latter was ruled out of the competition.

It remains to be seen if Chahar regains his fitness prior to the showpiece event. A number of fans took to social media to react to the player's injury.

India have had to deal with multiple injury issues ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be without senior players Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in Australia.

Deepak Chahar has been impressive since his return

Deepak Chahar showcased great form with the ball in his comeback series, picking up five scalps from two ODIs in Zimbabwe. While he was part of India's squad for their three-match home T20I series against Australia last month, he didn't get to feature in a single game.

He impressed many with his bowling in the ensuing T20I series against South Africa. While he bagged just three wickets from as many games, he finished with a decent economy rate of 8.00.

Chahar was one of the key architects of India's eight-wicket win in the first T20I contest. He bamboozled South Africa's top order with his swing. He claimed two important wickets with the ball to dent the opposition's chances of registering a fighting total in the clash.

Meanwhile, the nature of Deepak Chahar's ankle injury is unknown and the BCCI is yet to post an official statement regarding the same.

