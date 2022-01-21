"MS Dhoni also followed the same policy" - Saba Karim urges Team India selectors to invest in youngsters 

Ex-cricketer Saba Karim is of the opinion that the Indian team management must focus on investing in younger players as they look to build for upcoming World Cups. He wants the up-and-coming cricketers to get some crucial match-time under their belt.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's remarks came on his YouTube channel Khelneeti. He pointed out how former captain MS Dhoni's strategy of giving youngsters several games to prove themselves turned out to be very successful.

Karim wants the selectors to take a cue from the same as it would give them a better understanding of the situation ahead of the upcoming ICC events. Saba Karim said:

"The team management and selectors must invest in young players and give them a few matches. This would be important as India are building a team for the World Cup. MS Dhoni also followed the same policy and it paid dividends for them."

The T20 World Cup 2022 will take place in Australia from October 16. India are scheduled to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"It will be a headache to accommodate both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan" - Nikhil Chopra on Rohit Sharma's return

Former India spinner Nikhil Chopra feels that while Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent performer at ICC events, he might not be an automatic selection for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Chopra reckons that once Rohit Sharma returns to the side, a choice will have to be made between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Chopra added that Rahul has impressed a lot in the shortest format with his explosive batting and it is unlikely that he will be shifted down the order. Here's what Nikhil Chopra said on Khelneeti:

"Shikhar Dhawan has always played well at ICC events. However, when Rohit Sharma returns, it will be a headache to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the side. Rahul has also made a significant impact while batting at the top."

It is worth mentioning that Shikhar Dhawan was overlooked by the selectors for the T20 World Cup 2021 despite his performances in the last season of the Indian Premier League. The southpaw was the top performer with the bat for India in the ODI series opener against South Africa with his knock of 79.

