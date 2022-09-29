IND vs SA 2022: "Pleasing to see him bowl with so much control" - Robin Uthappa impressed by Yuzvendra Chahal's current form 

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has praised Yuzvendra Chahal and said that he did a fantastic job in the final T20I against Australia after failing to make a significant impact in the first two fixtures.

He disclosed that Chahal had told him after the game against Australia that he was finding things difficult due to wet conditions. The former right-handed batsman for India thinks that the leggie redeemed himself in the series decider by bowling a tidy spell.

The 36-year-old also thinks that the Indian team management didn't play Ravichandran Ashwin in the series against Australia because they wanted Chahal to regain his lost confidence and hence they persisted with him.

Speaking to Parimatch India, Uthappa said:

"Yuzvendra Chahal had told me that he found it difficult to grip the ball during the Australia T20Is because of the excessive dew. The minute he bowled in dry conditions when Rohit won the toss, it was completely different. It felt like the grandmaster is back."

He added:

"It’s pleasing to see him bowl with so much control. I knew Ravichandran Ashwin wouldn’t get a chance against Australia because India wanted to get Chahal back to form and they were able to do that."

Notably, Chahal proved to be expensive in the first two T20Is of India's recently concluded three-match home T20I series against Australia.

However, he bounced back in the final contest, conceding just 22 runs from his full quota of four overs and picking up an important wicket.

Uthappa added that playing regular games has also done wonders for left-arm spinner Axar Patel. He also highlighted that the bowler hasn't had a lot of opportunities in the past and is now making the most of his chances.

"It seems as if Axar Patel is owning his position. Earlier he didn’t get consistent opportunities, having just one-odd game here and there. Now it feels like the confidence is there and he has thrived because of it."

In the series against Australia, Patel was the leading wicket-taker. He is expected to play a major role for the Men in Blue in the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.

"He is in the form of his life" - Robin Uthappa on Suryakumar Yadav's battling exploits

Uthappa lauded Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav for his exceptional batting performances in recent times.

He mentioned that the player's ability to score runs in all areas of the ground has had a major role to play in his success.

Uthappa suggested that the 32-year-old adapts his game according to the field setting and has mastered the art of hitting the ball in the gaps.

"Suryakumar Yadav is a special talent. He is in the form of his life at the moment. He’s a player who plays according to the field and doesn’t try to score runs in just one area. The whole ground is available for him and he targets the fielder that’s inside the circle. He is always hitting the ball in the gaps."

Yadav has showcased tremendous form in white-ball cricket this year. Notably, he is currently placed second in the ICC T20I rankings for batters and is the only Indian batter to feature in the top 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far