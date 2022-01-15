"With my very own Pushpa" - Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in a jovial mood ahead of South Africa ODIs

Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the latest to join the 'Pushpa' bandwagon. The Telugu film starring Allu Arjun has gone viral and become popular among the cricketing fraternity as well.

After David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar was the latest to post a reel on Instagram. Dancing to one of the songs from the film, Suryakumar can be seen having some fun ahead of the ODI series in South Africa. Joining him in the reel was fellow teammate Ishan Kishan as the duo shook a leg in the video released by the former.

Suryakumar captioned the video:

"With my very own Pushpa."

Take a look at the video below:

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan part of ODI squad for South Africa series

India are set to play South Africa in a three-match ODI series from January 19 at the Boland Park in Paarl. The series is part of the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. India have automatically qualified for the Cricket World Cup in 2023 by virtue of being the hosts.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are both a part of India's ODI squad for the series against South Africa. The team will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who is out due to an injury.

Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be KL Rahul's deputy for the one-dayers. India will be keen to leave South African shores with a trophy, having conceded the Test series 2-1 on Friday (January 14).

