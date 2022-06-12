IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 2nd T20I

South Africa registered a comprehensive four-wicket victory in the second T20I against Team India on June 12 (Sunday). They now lead the five-match series 2-0 after the culmination of the first two games, having won the first match on June 9 by seven wickets.

Earlier in the evening, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first yet again. Kagiso Rabada gave the visitors an ideal start by sending Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) packing to the pavilion in the very first over.

Ishan Kishan (34) continued his good form at the other end and kept the hosts' innings afloat with a couple of boundaries. Just as the southpaw started to look threatening, Anrich Nortje dismissed him with a well-directed short ball to give South Africa a massive breakthrough.

Team India kept losing wickets in the middle overs, which had a detrimental effect on their scoring rate. Shreyas Iyer (40) anchored the innings well but failed to accelerate and play a match-defining knock. Dinesh Karthik (30*) finished things off in style with a flurry of boundaries to take India to a respectable 148/6.

In a modest chase, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bamboozled the opponent's top-order batters with his masterful swing bowling. His three-wicket spell upfront in the powerplay pushed South Africa onto the backfoot.

However, the visitors snatched back control after this phase of the innings. Heinrich Klaasen (81 in 46 balls) singlehandedly put the Proteas team ahead in the contest with his sensational counter-attacking knock. Temba Bavuma (35) and David Miller (20*) played supporting roles to perfection. Eventually, South Africa chased down the target in 18.2 overs and won the contest by four wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Team India captain Rishabh Pant lamented that they were 10-15 runs short while setting the target. Reviewing his side's performance in the game, Pant said:

"Batting wise, we were probably 10-15 short. But the way we started bowling - Bhuvi and the fast bowlers bowled really well. We fell short in the second half - we didn't bowl to plan and it got away. (Chat at the halfway mark) We thought we have to start well and the bowlers started really well."

He added:

"After the 10th over we needed wickets in the middle which we didn't get and they batted really well. The spinners had to bowl 4-5 overs. We could have done better but we'll look to do better next time. We'll look to win the last three matches."

IND vs SA 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring contest between Team India and South Africa. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

