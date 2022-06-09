IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the first T20I

South Africa began their Indian tour with a comfortable victory in the first T20I of the five-match series in Delhi on June 9. David Miller played a starring role for South Africa in this contest as he continued his magnificent form from the IPL and smacked a match-winning half-century.

Earlier in the night, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first. The new opening pair of Ishan Kishan (76) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (23) gave the hosts a blazing start with a 57-run partnership in 6.2 overs. Wayne Parnell (1/32) drew first blood for South Africa by dismissing Ruturaj just after the culmination of the powerplay.

Shreyas Iyer (36) then joined hands with Kishan and kept the scoring rate high with aggressive batting. The Indian batters kept attacking relentlessly throughout the innings, which helped the hosts end up with 211/4. Hardik Pandya (31*) and Rishabh Pant (29) played vital cameos in the death overs to provide a strong finish to the innings.

In the chase, Dwaine Pretorius (29 in 13 balls) got the visitors off to a brisk start with a couple of boundaries in the powerplay after South Africa lost captain Bavuma in the third over itself. However, the bowlers bought control back to Team India by picking up regular wickets to bring their opponents to 81/3 in 8.4 overs.

With the required rate soaring high with each passing over, David Miller (64*) played a blinder at this juncture and bought things under control for South Africa. Rassie van der Dussen (75*) played an anchor role to perfection for most of the innings but unleashed himself in the death overs with mighty hits to help the Proteas team cruise towards a seven-wicket victory in the last over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the disappointing loss and felt that they erred in executing their plans in the second innings. He said:

"We had a good total on the board. We were a little off with our execution but sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition. Miller and van der Dussen played well. We thought the slower ones were working in the first innings but the wicket got better as the game went on. We were very happy with the total on the board. If next time we are in the same situation, we'll try to execute our plans better."

IND vs SA 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring contest between Team India and South Africa. They expressed their reactions to the same through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Looks like this is the only way one can stop @DavidMillerSA12 ! What an amazing form he is in! Looks like this is the only way one can stop @DavidMillerSA12! What an amazing form he is in! https://t.co/aDX0U3a0Vs

Sagar @sagarcasm 1. Team India while batting

2. Team India while bowling 1. Team India while batting2. Team India while bowling https://t.co/R5x0BHmNax

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #INDvsSA In his next movie Clint Eastwood discovers time travel, comes back as Rassie Van der Dussen and wins WC for SA In his next movie Clint Eastwood discovers time travel, comes back as Rassie Van der Dussen and wins WC for SA 😅 #INDvsSA https://t.co/oKURrIFtfN

