[Watch] An upbeat Team India touch down in Bengaluru for thrilling series finale vs SA

Having tied the five-match T20I series against South Africa 2-2 in Rajkot, Team India are brimming with confidence ahead of the final game in Bengaluru on June 19. The BCCI took to their social media handles to post behind-the-scenes footage of all the action from the hosts in the build-up to the series decider.

Here's what the BCCI tweeted along with the video:

"Rajkot Bengaluru Excitement levels for the final @Paytm #INDvSA T20I."

The video began with Team India returning to their hotel after an emphatic 82-run victory against the Proteas at Rajkot on Friday, June 17. The entire team received thunderous applause from the people who were gathered.

Top performers Avesh Khan and Dinesh Karthik then celebrated by cutting the cake and were congratulated by teammates. The next day, the players headed out to the Rajkot airport to board their flight to Bengaluru.

Ishan Kishan is always someone who looks to have a bit of a laugh with his mates and he did the same on the flight as he jokingly told Avesh that he was his huge fan. The team touched down in Bengaluru and then headed straight to the team hotel, where they were welcomed by the staff.

Will India make any changes for the final T20I?

Generally, teams don't like to change their winning combination. No changes have been made by the Men in Blue since the first T20I and one can expect it to remain the same for the final game as well.

Pacers like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh might have to wait for the series against Ireland to make their T20I debut. However, the same isn't the case in the batting department as the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been inconsistent.

Deepak Hooda @HoodaOnFire On to the decider now 🏻 Clinical winOn to the decider now Clinical win 🇮🇳💙 On to the decider now👊🏻 https://t.co/Li7jW04mvS

The hosts might be tempted to bring in Deepak Hooda as he is in form and can also provide a few overs of off-spin. It will be interesting to see if India can become the first team ever to win a five-match T20I series after coming back from a 0-2 deficit.

