IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Team India toil hard in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of T20I series opener

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa is set to kick off on Wednesday, September 28, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were spotted training hard at the venue ahead of the opening encounter. The BCCI shared a video on social media in which the Indian stars were captured training in the nets as they geared up for the clash against the Proteas.

The proceedings began with a team huddle, followed by players hitting the nets for final preparations. The series will be crucial for the hosts as they look to gather momentum on the road to the T20 World Cup 2022.

"GAME DAY 💪🏻💪🏻 All set for the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram."

India will be buoyed by their 2-1 T20I series win over Australia. However, there are still some concerns they need to address prior to the marquee T20 event and they will be aiming to tick those boxes in their forthcoming white-ball assignment.

Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed added to India's squad for South Africa T20I series

The Men in Blue will be without Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami for their series against South Africa. Hooda has been ruled out due to a back injury, while Pandya and Kumar are at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work.

Shami, on the other hand, has not recovered from COVID-19 and will not feature in the series. The BCCI has added Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shahbaz Ahmed to their squad ahead of the first T20I.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who missed the T20I series against Australia, will return to action against South Africa. After three T20Is, the two cricketing nations are also scheduled to lock horns in as many ODI fixtures.

What are your thoughts on Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Shahbaz Ahmed's inclusions for the South Africa series? Share your views in the comments box down below.

