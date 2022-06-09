"When he opens for India, he can play with a different strike rate" - Parthiv Patel picks Ishan Kishan as his 'player to watch out for' in IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has picked swashbuckling opener Ishan Kishan as the player to watch out for during India's T20I series against South Africa. The five-match series is set to begin from June 9.

Kishan was the highest scorer for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022 with 418 runs to his name. Although he batted at a strike rate of just 120.11, Parthiv Patel feels the 23-year-old could turn it around for the national team.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Now that KL Rahul is injured & Rohit Sharma is rested, this T20I series is a direct face-off between Ishan Kishan & Ruturaj Gaikwad for the 3rd opener's spot for the WT20.



P.S. I love Shaw. But he has to clear his fitness tests first! ☹️☹️ Now that KL Rahul is injured & Rohit Sharma is rested, this T20I series is a direct face-off between Ishan Kishan & Ruturaj Gaikwad for the 3rd opener's spot for the WT20.P.S. I love Shaw. But he has to clear his fitness tests first! ☹️☹️

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 37-year-old explained why Ishan Kishan could be a unique opening option for India going ahead in T20Is. Patel said:

"My player to watch out for this series is Ishan Kishan. He began really well for Mumbai Indians this year, but didn't get enough good starts after that. But when he opens for India, he can play with a different strike rate and gives an option of being a left-handed opener. I feel he should play freely and play his shots fearlessly."

Chicken Man @Gustavofring_45

51 runs off 22 balls, never dismissed 🥶🥶 vs Nortje



58 off 33, dismissed just once🥶🥶 vs Rabada @viratian_ammar Ishan Kishan owns the Rabada-Nortje duo, left-right-centre.51 runs off 22 balls, never dismissed 🥶🥶 vs Nortje58 off 33, dismissed just once🥶🥶 vs Rabada @viratian_ammar Ishan Kishan owns the Rabada-Nortje duo, left-right-centre. 51 runs off 22 balls, never dismissed 🥶🥶 vs Nortje 58 off 33, dismissed just once🥶🥶 vs Rabada

South Africa's most important player will be Quinton de Kock: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel believes if the Proteas want to compete against India in their own backyard, opener Quinton de Kock will need to fire all cylinders. De Kock was one of quite a few players from South Africa who played in the IPL 2022 season.

The southpaw was magnificent for the Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 508 runs in 15 games, including a sensational unbeaten knock of 140 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. On this, Parthiv Patel stated:

"If South Africa want to win this series, their most important player will be Quinton de Kock. This is because he has done really well in the IPL this season for the Lucknow Super Giants."

He added:

"The big improvement that was seen in his batting was his strike rate. He used to be criticized for slowing down after six overs, but that wasn't seen this season and his 140 against KKR showed what he can do."

Scoring runs in the powerplay will be crucial and so both Kishan and De Kock might hold the key for their respective teams.

