IND vs SL 2021, 1st ODI: Top 10 hilarious memes from the India vs Sri Lanka match

The first match of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series ended in the visiting team's favor. Playing at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, the Indian cricket team dominated the Sri Lankan side.

Despite fielding a second-string playing XI for the match, the visitors were comfortably the better side in the opening game of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. New captain Shikhar Dhawan led his team from the front with a half-century, while the team's young batters Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan brought their 'A' game to the table as India chased Sri Lanka's 263-run target inside 37 overs.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka had won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision seemed to be a good one as Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka built a 49-run opening partnership in the powerplay. However, Sri Lanka could not capitalize on the start provided by the openers.

India kept taking wickets at regular intervals and denied Sri Lanka a big partnership in their innings. Eventually, a quickfire 43* from Chamira Karunaratne helped the home side post a 262-run total on the board.

Chasing 263 to go 1-0 up in the India vs Sri Lanka series, the visitors destroyed the opposition bowlers in the powerplay. Man of the Match Prithvi Shaw smashed a 24-ball 43, while Ishan Kishan raced to his first ODI fifty off 33 deliveries.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan played the anchor's role and remained unbeaten till the end. Suryakumar Yadav hit five fours in his 20-ball 31* as he completed the formalities with Dhawan and guided India home.

Dhanajaya de Silva and Lakshan Sandakan were the only two bowlers from the home team who could take a wicket in the first match of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

Best memes from the 1st India vs Sri Lanka ODI match

Fans were quite active on social media during the first match of the India vs Sri Lanka series. Here are the best memes:

SL team giving a target of 263 to Indian Team.

Rohit Sharma (whose best score is 264 against the same team) after watching the score be like:#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/Cr0qCV8Wnn — Nikhil (@Nikhilkr24) July 18, 2021

First Prithvi Shaw,

Now Ishan kishan !!

Indian youngsters on a role here!!

Srilankan bowlers be like:#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/RZyvYjuQ66 — Rishu Raj Yadav (@rajjjjjrishu) July 18, 2021

Our fielders to every other SL batsman 😛 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/YgYQjZTk1o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 18, 2021

Prithvi Shaw opening in every match be like:#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/iPJ4ZEzaTz — jerry (@jxrrryyy) July 18, 2021

What a performance from the team! @SDhawan25 @ishankishan51 @PrithviShaw too good! And how good it was to see Rahul bhai back in the dressing room🤩 #SLvIND #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/JINUZfjYBO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 18, 2021

#INDvsSL

SriLankan team after seeing Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw batting: pic.twitter.com/wP6qlqfGgW — Mr Sarcastic🚫 (@MrKavi_dev) July 18, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee