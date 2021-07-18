IND vs SL 2021, 1st ODI: Who won the India vs Sri Lanka match?

The visitors won the first ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series by seven wickets in Colombo. Some brilliant performances from Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav helped Team India emerge victorious at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka's new ODI captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first. The conditions were good for batting, and the home team got off to a decent start thanks to Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka's 49-run opening stand.

The other batters got off to starts as well, but none of them could convert their starts into big scores.

Sri Lanka finished with 262/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 263 runs to win the India vs Sri Lanka series opener, the Men in Blue won inside 37 overs, thanks to fifties from Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 262/9 (Chamika Karunaratne 43*, Dasun Shanaka 39; Deepak Chahar 2/37, Kuldeep Yadav 2/48) lost to India 263/3 (Shikhar Dhawan 86*, Ishan Kishan 59; Dhananajaya de Silva 2/49, Lakshan Sandakan 1/53) by 7 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan stole the show in the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI

Kuldeep gets 2 in 2 🔥

Minod edges one to Shaw at slip, has to depart for 27 ☝🏽



Kuldeep gets 2 in 2 🔥

Minod edges one to Shaw at slip, has to depart for 27 ☝🏽

Sri Lanka did not lose a single wicket in the first nine overs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal broke the opening partnership on the first ball of his spell. He sent Avishka Fernando back to the pavilion.

Soon after, Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets in two deliveries to push Sri Lanka on the backfoot.

A 49-run fifth-wicket partnership between Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka cross 150-mark. Since India did not allow Sri Lanka to build a big partnership, it seemed like the islanders would post a total under 250.

However, Chamira Karunaratne's 35-ball 43* ensured that the home team had 263 runs to defend in the second innings.

Sri Lanka's bowlers had more experience than their batters. But none of the bowlers of the home team could impress in the first match of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

Prithvi Shaw destroyed the Sri Lankan bowling attack with a 24-ball 43, while birthday boy Ishan Kishan completed his maiden ODI half-century off 33 deliveries.

The Captain scoring the winning run. Always a sight to behold!🔥

India 1-0 up in the ODI series



The Captain scoring the winning run. Always a sight to behold!🔥

India 1-0 up in the ODI series

Captain Shikhar Dhawan played a mature knock of 86 runs and anchored the innings to perfection. Ultimately, Suryakumar Yadav's 20-ball 31* helped India complete the formalities.

Who won the Man of the Match award in the first match of the India vs Sri Lanka series?

Prithvi Shaw won the Player of the Match award in the first ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

Opening batter Prithvi Shaw won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant innings of 43 runs in the first ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series. The 21-year-old smashed nine fours in his 24-ball knock.

His innings ensured that the Indian cricket team got the momentum back after Sri Lanka scored 32 runs off their last two overs. Shaw will be keen to continue his good form in the next two games of this India vs Sri Lanka series.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar