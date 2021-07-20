IND vs SL 2021, 2nd ODI: Who won the India vs Sri Lanka match?

The Men in Blue secured the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series by winning the second match in Colombo. All-rounder Deepak Chahar was the hero for the Indian cricket team as his maiden ODI half-century helped Team India beat Sri Lanka by three wickets.

The home side won the toss in the second match of the India vs Sri Lanka series and elected to bat again. Half-centuries from Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka powered the islanders to a 275-run total in the first innings.

Chasing 276 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the India vs Sri Lanka series, the visitors were reduced to 116/5 after 18 overs. Some good performances from Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India successfully chase the target in the final over.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 275/9 (Charith Asalanka 65, Avishka Fernando 50; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/50, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/54) lost to India 277/7 (Deepak Chahar 69*, Suryakumar Yadav 53; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/37, Dasun Shanaka 1/10) by 3 wickets.

Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga's brilliance was in vain in the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series

Not the result we wanted, but a hard-fought contest!



Chahar and Bhuvneshwar put on an unbeaten 84 for the eighth wicket to take India home.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/5UBSpIBJTr — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 20, 2021

Sri Lanka started their innings well after winning the toss. Avishka Fernando had a 77-run opening partnership with Minod Bhanuka. However, Yuzvendra Chahal turned the momentum in India's favor by picking up two wickets off the same number of deliveries.

The Indian bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and reduced Sri Lanka to 194/6 in 39.1 overs. However, the visitors could not clean up the lower order. Chamika Karunaratne once again played a fantastic cameo of 44 runs while Charith Asalanka aggregated 65 runs off 68 deliveries.

The Islanders ended with a total of 275/9 in their 50 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets each for the Indian cricket team.

India got off to a decent start as the previous game's Man of the Match Prithvi Shaw continued in the same vein. However, this time, Sri Lanka introduced Wanindu Hasaranga early and he got rid of Shaw in the third over. Soon after, Kasun Rajitha dismantled Ishan Kishan's stumps.

Shikhar Dhawan tried to anchor the run-chase, but Hasaranga trapped him in front of his stumps. Manish Pandey built a 50-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the fourth wicket before getting run out. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya lost his wicket for a duck.

Yadav completed his maiden ODI half-century but departed to the pavilion soon afterward. Deepak Chahar then came out in the middle and played a match-winning knock of 69 runs. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar supported him as India won by three wickets.

Who won the Man of the Match award in the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series?

Just silently sits in a corner to sip some water post his batting heroics 👌🏻🔝👍🏻



What a knock tonight from Deepak Chahar 🙌🏻 #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mWr2DY1zPA — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar won the Player of the Match award in the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series for his incredible knock of 69 runs. The Indian all-rounder smashed seven fours and a six in his 82-ball innings.

Chahar also dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga in the first innings. This is why he completely deserved the Man of the Match award in the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar