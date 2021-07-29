IND vs SL 2021, 2nd T20I: Top 10 hilarious memes from the India vs Sri Lanka match

Sri Lanka leveled the 3-match T20I series against India by winning the second T20I. The Islanders beat the Men in Blue by four wickets at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Before the match, India lost nine players from their main squad. Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, while eight players were detected as close contacts of Krunal. As a result, head coach Rahul Dravid had only 11 players to select the playing XI.

Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya and Ruturaj Gaikwad made their T20I debuts. However, the Indian team's inexperience came to the fore. The visitors managed 132/5 in their 20 overs, riding on Shikhar Dhawan's 42-ball 40.

Almost all Sri Lankan bowlers maintained an economy rate of less than seven runs per over. Akila Dananjaya emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/29, while Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga each picked up a wicket.

Sri Lanka got off to a decent start, with Minod Bhanuka playing a knock of 36 runs. However, the Indian spinners brought their side back into the contest by reducing Sri Lanka to 105/6.

Eventually, an unbeaten 28-run partnership between Dhananjaya de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka chase India's 133-run target. Karunaratne scored 12 runs off six deliveries, while de Silva won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant knock of 40 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful Indian bowler, with figures of 2/30 in his four overs. Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and debutant Chetan Sakariya scalped a wicket each. However, their efforts were not enough to keep Sri Lanka down.

Best memes from the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka

Fans were quite active on social media during the second match of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series as they shared some hilarious memes. Here are some of the best ones.

#SLvIND

How SL team see themselves after beating India C team in a close match: pic.twitter.com/Ii2d0DYToV — Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh_16) July 28, 2021

#SLvIND

Srilanka be like : "JEET to JEET hove hai chahe India A se hove ya India C se" pic.twitter.com/EtN6vHouZV — It's{me(ms)} (@its_ur_boy_ms) July 28, 2021

@daniel86cricket Sri Lanka after beating #India C team with 5 batsman in playing xi: pic.twitter.com/L24p7KVhso — Sachin Karthick (@SachinK05375171) July 28, 2021

#SLvIND



Sanju Samson in Sanju Samson in

IPL: international

cricket: pic.twitter.com/SEjCCyV0zT — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) July 28, 2021

