IND vs. SL 2021: Aakash Chopra feels India should not drop Manish Pandey, although he 'threw it away' in the 1st ODI

Although he could not impress much in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, former cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the Indian cricket team should give Manish Pandey another chance to prove himself.

Previewing the second ODI of the India vs. Sri Lanka series on ESPNCricinfo's Match Day show, Aakash Chopra gave his views on the Indian playing XI.

He felt almost everyone who got a chance performed well. However, Manish Pandey scored just 26 runs off 40 deliveries after coming out to bat at No. 4.

Pandey lost his wicket to Dhananjaya de Silva when India was cruising at 215/2 in 30.3 overs.

Chopra believes Manish should have finished the run-chase alongside captain Shikhar Dhawan. At the same time, the former India opener added it would be wrong to drop him for just one bad shot.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Manish Pandey could have finished the game off. He just threw it away in the end. But you can't penalize him for just one bad shot in a game that got over with 15 overs to spare. So, no changes for Team India."

Manish Pandey could lose his place to Sanju Samson in the Indian playing XI for the 2nd ODI

Sanju Samson has recovered from his knee injury ahead of the 2nd ODI

While many fans believe that Manish Pandey should receive one more opportunity to showcase his talent, Sanju Samson's availability might force the Indian team to make a harsh call ahead of the second ODI.

Samson would have kept wickets for India in the series opener had he not sprained his ligament.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter has recovered now and will likely play the second ODI. Ishan Kishan is not expected to make way after a brilliant half-ton in the first ODI.

Since Manish Pandey had a strike rate of 65 with the willow, he is the only batter in danger of losing his place if India decides to include Sanju Samson.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar