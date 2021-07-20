IND vs SL 2021: "The series will be over here" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd ODI

Aakash Chopra has predicted that Team India will close out the series in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. This was among the four predictions for the match the reputed commentator made in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Team India, despite missing some of their established stars, are the overwhelming favorites in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and they lived up to their billing in the first ODI.

Aakash Chopra believes Team India will take an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series. He said:

"India to win, the series will be over here itself 2-0. The third match will be a dead rubber."

The former India opener also predicted that Shikhar Dhawan will score another half-century in the second ODI. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Shikhar Dhawan will score 50+ again. He is a very clever player, 6000 runs are not scored that easily. He could be the Man of the Series also because he is going to score runs in every match. You can keep hitting from the other end, it will not affect him."

Shikhar Dhawan became the second-fastest Indian to 6000 ODI runs in the last match. He achieved the feat in his 140th innings, with Virat Kohli - who reached the milestone in 136 knocks - the only Indian to do it quicker.

Shikhar Dhawan becomes the second fastest Indian to reach the 6000 runs mark in ODIs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ISEEKHBwfi — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 19, 2021

"I expect Kulcha to take three or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal will continue to bamboozle the Sri Lankan batsmen

Aakash Chopra reckons Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be amongst the wickets again. He reasoned:

"I expect Kulcha to take three or more wickets here as well. You should give them the full 20 overs. They will come and create the web of spin again because they bowl slow in the air and pitch it up, you cannot defend or easily take singles of such balls and you have to play the shots which creates the chances of getting out."

"Very happy that we (I am Chahal) played together after a long time. We are comfortable with each other And that could be the main reason for our Performance. We back each other really well. Whenever we need advice on the field, we help each other." - Kuldeep Yadav (To Reporters) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 19, 2021

The 43-year-old signed off by predicting plenty of big hits from both sides in the second ODI. Aakash Chopra observed:

"More than ten sixes will be hit in this match because the opposing team does not believe in fours. They play high-risk cricket. They hit 7 sixes in the last match also and just 14 fours. Our boys are also not going to remain behind."

Team India sent the ball soaring over the ropes just four times in the first ODI. While they scored at a breathtaking pace, the Indian batsmen concentrated more on boundaries, with 29 fours flowing from their willows.

Edited by Sai Krishna