IND vs SL 2021: Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal to stay in Sri Lanka as BCCI denies Indian team management's logic

The impasse between the Indian team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stalled abruptly on Thursday as the governing body denied permission to Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to fly to England from Sri Lanka.

India had requested either Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal as replacements for injured opener Shubman Gill, who will miss the upcoming five-Test series against England. The BCCI selectors, led by chairman Chetan Sharma, weren't reportedly in the mood to oblige as the Indian squad in England already have several opening options at their disposal.

A senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI on the condition of anonymity. The BCCI source said:

"Prithvi will be staying in Sri Lanka and complete the six match series till July 26. He has been selected and he should complete the commitments. Once the Sri Lanka series is over, possibilities could be explored but nothing as of now."

India have Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran (reserve squad) in the wings - apart from Rohit Sharma - who are all either designated openers or have played in the role before.

However, the Indian team management in England is apparently looking at Rahul and Vihari as middle-order backups, while Easwaran hasn't inspired confidence in his technique in nets and practice games.

BCCI officials surprised by management's logic on Rahul, Easwaran

Some BCCI officials and former cricketers are surprised by the rationales given by the Indian team management in England in their call for Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal.

A senior official privy to the developments questioned why Rahul shouldn't be seen as an opening option when he has done the job before in England. The official told PTI:

"Why would KL Rahul be treated purely as middle-order batsman when he has opened for India in the past? There should be equal opportunities and equal risk for everyone opening in the UK."

An unnamed former India player also questioned why Easwaran should be judged based on training sessions and throwdowns only. He said:

"The captain sits at selection meetings and why didn't raise a protest when Chetan and co were sending Easwaran to England? Who stopped him from voicing his protest. Now if you have picked Easwaran, he has the first right to get into the main squad. But he comes into the picture only after Rohit (Sharma), Rahul and Mayank (Agarwal) fail and why would we harbour such negative thoughts."

For now, Mayank Agarwal looks all but certain to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the first Test, which is set to start from August 4 at Trent Bridge. Meanwhile, the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka will kickstart on July 13 with an ODI in Colombo.

Edited by Samya Majumdar