IND vs SL 2021: "Bhai retirement le le!" - Fans believe Shikhar Dhawan's T20I career is over

Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a golden duck in the third T20I against Sri Lanka. The southpaw was done by a brilliant delivery from pacer Dushmantha Chameera and edged it to a wider slip.

A lot was riding on the Sri Lanka series personally for Shikhar Dhawan as he was auditioning for a place at the top of the order for India's T20 World Cup squad. However, he failed to impress in the T20I series and there are now serious doubts about his place in the shortest format.

Twitter reacts to Shikhar Dhawan's golden duck

Fans on Twitter trolled Shikhar Dhawan for not making full use of the opportunities he received. Many believe he has played his last T20I game for India and should not receive any more opportunities in the future. Here is how they reacted.

Shikhar Dhawan is the first Indian Captain to gone out in Golden Duck in T20I International. #INDvsSL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 29, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan in this Tour against Sri Lanka:-



In ODIs

•86*(95).

•29(38).

•13(11).



In T20I

•46(36).

•40(42).

•0(1).#INDvSL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 29, 2021

#SLvIND



Shikhar Dhawan is now out of Playing XI of #T20WorldCup qualification.. congrats KL Rahul You deserve the place you love to play.. — नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) July 29, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson have made easier for selectors for world t20 as they are senior members and playing responsible inning in decider .. just saying @YaariSports @SushantNMehta @manoj_dimri @anujshukla188 @vikrantgupta73 @anilsingh1601 @sports_tak — Ayushsri.17@ (@17_ayushsri) July 29, 2021

@SDhawan25 bhai retriement le le quickly tu domestic cricket team ke layak bhi nahi ho — kanhaiya Bhardwaj (@kanhaiy98014393) July 29, 2021

Thank you Shikhar Dhawan 🙌🙏 — आशीष रंजन मिश्रा (@AshishR79965817) July 29, 2021

Today is farewell match of Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan. How many chances they want? What shame batting from young team India. Where are you @vikrantgupta73 ? You said that kohli and Rohit should retire from T20 then who will play? #INDvSL — Pranav Raj (@pranavsingh270) July 29, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan & Sanju Samson.

Don't give them more chances. They are not worth of T20 cricket. #T20WorldCup — Candy Caur (@Candy_Caur) July 29, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan making it easy for team management.#ThankYouDhawan#SLvIND — ＧＡＵＲＡＶ (@G_A_U_R_A_V) July 29, 2021

Sad to see Dhawan got out on 0 in the last match of his T20i career. We'll remember your invaluable contributions for your country Dhawan.#ThankYouDhawan — MK (@NotMK45) July 29, 2021

India needed a good start given the fact that they were batting first and had just the five pure batting options. But Shikhar Dhawan's wicket off his very first delivery was just the kind of start that Sri Lanka wanted.

Devdutt Padikkal was the second dismissal as he was trapped in front by Ramesh Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga has been the nemesis for Team India on the tour and he began in the best possible fashion. The leg spinner dismissed both Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the same over.

Nitish Rana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked to steady the Indian ship and get them to some sort of total which would help their bowlers have something to bowl at. But an absolute screamer of a catch from skipper Dasun Shanaka off his own bowling saw India reeling at 36-5.

Even a three-digit score is looking far away for the visitors and Sri Lanka have India on the mat. Only time will tell if any miracle can save the visitors as the hosts seem to be running away with the game at the moment.

