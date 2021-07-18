ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on July 18

India entered the Top 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after a magnificent performance against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The visitors beat the Islanders by seven wickets thanks to half-centuries from skipper Shikhar Dhawan and debutant Ishan Kishan.

Courtesy of their seven-wicket win at the R Premadasa Stadium, India rose to fifth place in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Men in Blue now have 39 points to their name from seven matches.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan side continues to languish in the bottom half of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The Islanders have earned just 13 points from ten games.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

India's net run rate has also improved in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League as they chased Sri Lanka's score inside 37 overs

India have an opportunity to break into the Top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table by winning the next match. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to record their second win in this new competition.

Bangladesh won another series under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Bangladesh lead the series 2-0. Third and final ODI of the series will be held on July 20. https://t.co/GTpYTLlgnF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 18, 2021

While India leaped to fifth position in the standings, the Bangladesh cricket team consolidated its second rank with a victory against Zimbabwe in Harare. The visitors chased a 241-run target to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against Zimbabwe.

Batting first, the home side scored 240/9 in 50 overs thanks to Wesley Madhevere's fifty. In reply, Bangladesh were reduced to 173/7. However, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin's 69-run partnership for the eighth wicket helped Bangladesh win by three wickets.

After this match's result, there was no change in the positions of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee