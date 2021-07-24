ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on July 23

The Sri Lankan cricket team recorded its second win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League on Friday (July 23). The Islanders beat India by three wickets in Colombo. However, they lost the three-match series by a scoreline of 1-2.

Courtesy of their victory in the final ODI against Team India, Sri Lanka have attained the 11th position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Islanders now have 22 points to their name from four series.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team suffered its fourth defeat in this new competition. After three series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, Team India have 49 points in their kitty.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the India vs Sri Lanka series.

India's net run rate dropped to -0.074 after the defeat against Sri Lanka in the final game of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series

Sri Lanka have four more series left in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. They should aim to win as many matches as possible so that they can earn a direct ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

What's next for India and Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

According to the original schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the Indian cricket team was set to host South Africa in a three-match series in October 2021. However, that series is unlikely to happen because of the IPL 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup 2021. India's next series will probably be against West Indies at home.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have an away series against New Zealand. They are also scheduled to host Afghanistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The dates for these four series have not been released yet.

